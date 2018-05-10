Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Dating Fox News Host Kimberly Guilfoyle Amid Divorce

Donald Trump Jr. has found a new love. Amid his divorce from Vanessa Trump, Trump Jr. is reportedly dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to Page Six.

Sources told the publication that that Trump Jr., 40, and Guilfoyle, 49, a co-host of The Five, have been dating for a few weeks.

“Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time. While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly’s company,” a source told the publication.

The couple was even seen arriving together at a party for President Donald Trump‘s new ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, Sunday night, Page Six reports.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle stuck close to each other while mingling with guests throughout the party and left together later for a late dinner at Harry Cipriani in New York.

The budding relationship comes amid Trump Jr.’s divorce from estranged wife Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children: Kai Madison, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court in March.

The divorce was listed as “uncontested” and a battle over assets is not anticipated.

The two were married for 12 years and were introduced by President Trump at a 2003 fashion show.

Since the divorce announcement, it emerged that Trump Jr. allegedly had an affair with Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aubrey O’Day after they met in 2011. Vanessa reportedly discovered the affair, but their marriage lasted another six years, and she reportedly told President Trump about it.

Sources told Page Six earlier this year that Vanessa, who was pregnant with Tristan at the time, was “devastated” when Trump Jr. told her he wanted to leave her for O’Day. Another sources said President Trump told Trump Jr. to “knock it off” and “pressured” his eldest son to stay in the marriage. The relationship ended a short time later.

Sources told TMZ that O’Day was telling close friends she had an affair with Trump Jr., but does not believe it has anything to do with their divorce. O’Day reportedly believed his marriage was ending back in 2012. O’Day does not plan to tell her story to the media herself, even though she never signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Guilfoyle, a former San Fransisco and Los Angeles prosecutor, 49, is known for her strong connections to the Trump family, as she continuously backs the president and first family on the air. In 2017, she announced she was talking with the Trump administration for a press secretary job before it emerged she was under contract with Fox News.

Guilfoyle was previously married from 2001 to 2006 to former San Fransisco Mayor and current California Lieutenant Governor Gavid Newsom. They separated in 2005 when Guilfoyle moved to New York to start a career in broadcast. In May 2006, she married furniture heir Eric Villency and welcomed their first child in October 2006. Guilfoyle and Villency announced their separation in June 2009 and eventually divorced.

She was also linked to former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci last year when he briefly separated from his wife, Deidre Ball.