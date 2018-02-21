Donald Trump Jr. Likes Tweet Suggesting Teen Claiming to Be Survivor of Florida School Shooting Wasn’t Really There

Donald Trump Jr. showed his skeptical side on Twitter on Monday, when he “liked” a tweet that questions whether 17-year-old David Hogg was truly present at the Feb. 14 shooting in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he says.

The tweet was posted by an anonymous account going by the name of Thomas Paine. It’s connected to a small, independent conservative news network that investigates many conspiracy theories. “VIDEO: Outspoken Trump-Hating School Shooting Survivor is Son of FBI Agent; MSM [mainstream media] Helps Prop Up Incompetent Bureau,” reads the tweet. It includes a link to the outlet’s website, where an anonymous writer postulates about the legitimacy of Hogg’s story.

David Hogg has been one of the many surviving students from Stoneman Douglas High speaking out after the shooting and lobbying for a change in Florida‘s gun laws. He made several videos on his phone as he and his classmates hid in a closet from Nikolas Cruz, the expelled student who terrorized their school with an AR-15 assault rifle, and has given eloquent interviews about his experience on cable news.

Hogg’s father is reportedly a retired FBI agent, a fact that is used against him in the tweet “liked” by the president’s son. The poster ties Hogg to a slew of other conspiracies, and even questions whether he was really at Stoneman Douglas High on the day of the shooting.

“David Hogg is a school shooting survivor in Florida. At least that is what the mainstream media has told us,” reads the post. “We wouldn’t be surprised by anything involving the FBI at this point.”

Hogg has been targeted by a number of false flag conspiracy theories after he and other students have sworn that their school will be the last to experience a mass shooting in America. In addition to grieving along with the rest of the nation, a group of students from Stoneman Douglas High have taken action in the state capital, and plan to lead a march on Washington at the end of next month.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s children have gotten into hot water over conspiracy theories on Twitter. Last month, Eric Trump was criticized for suggesting that Ellen DeGeneres was a part of the “Deep State.”

David Hogg spoke to Buzzfeed News about Trump Jr.’s activities online.

“I just think it’s a testament to the sick immaturity and broken state of our government when these people feel the need to pedal conspiracy theories about people that were in a school shooting where 17 people died and it just makes me sick,” Hogg said.

“It’s immature, rude, and inhuman for these people to destroy the people trying to prevent the death of the future of America because they won’t,” he said.