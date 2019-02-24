Donald Trump Jr. Hints at Possible 2024 Presidential Run

Donald Trump Jr. teased the possibility of a presidential run in 2024 on Saturday in a post on his Instagram Story.

Trump Jr. has been an outspoken supporter of his father, President Donald Trump, on every platform he has access to. The eldest son of the Trump family has strong opinions and an unapologetic tone when it comes to politics, and more and more people have speculated that he plans to seek public office himself. On Saturday, he fueled those rumors.

Trump Jr. re-posted a Q-and-A from another user, featuring questions from their followers. One asked: What Republican would you like to see running for president in 2024?” They responded by tagging Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. re-posted this message with an emoji of wide, staring eyes, indicating that he had seen and processed its message. However, he made no other comment on the issue, and the post has since disappeared from his Instagram Story.

Trump Jr. has already followed in his father’s footsteps in many other ways. He has taken over responsibility for the Trump Organization as his father transitioned to politics, and he was once even an adviser on the president’s reality show The Apprentice. According to a report by the Independent, he expressed interest in politics back in 2017 when many believed he would run for governor of New York.

“I am not running in 2018,” he told the outlet. “Maybe someday. It’s not something I’m doing now. But you never know, it’s fascinating stuff.”

Of course, Trump Jr. would face at least as many hurdles as his father to get into the world of politics at this point. The 41-year-old has been implicated in the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and may still face indictment from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Beyond that, Trump Jr.’s social media rhetoric is, at least, as unorthodox and combative as his father’s. He is known for sharing memes and jokes at others’ expense and even peddling conspiracy theories at times. Trump Jr. would have to answer for all of this on the campaign trail, though at this point, the world of politics may be used to it.

In the meantime, Trump Jr. has just finalized his divorce from his long-time wife and mother of all five of his children, Vanessa Trump. The two reached a settlement on Friday, but the details are still private.