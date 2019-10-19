Donald Trump Jr. Calls out Hunter Biden for Nepotism, and Social Media Has Thoughts

Donald Trump Jr. recently called out Hunter Biden for Nepotism, and social media users quickly let him know that they have some thoughts about that. In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump Jr. took a few swipes at Hunter Biden amid the impeachment talks surrounding his father, President Donald Trump.

“Dumpster fire at Biden HQ! ‘It is impossible for me to be on any of the boards I just mentioned without saying that I’m the son of the vice president of the US. I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happen in my life that if my name wasn’t Biden’ Hunter Biden.”

This sparked quite a lot responses on Twitter, with one person tweeting back, “Says the guy getting paid $50k for speeches simply because he is the son of a president.”

Hold up, so the Trump boys wanted to attack the Bidens and the issue they chose was nepotism??? pic.twitter.com/2fP8i68HyI — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 17, 2019

“My man, if your dad was literally anyone else you’d be one of those guys who started a Facebook account in 2015 to try to sell Herbalife to your graduating class,” another person joked.

“As a matter of fact, change the name from Biden to Trump in that quote, and it would aptly apply to you, Trump Jr; your hapless brother, Eric; and your China trademarks and patents sister, Ivanka. Not to mention various extended family members,” someone else tweeted. “Truth sets you free. Embrace it!”

Donald Trump Jr.’s resume: 1. Ski bum 2. Executive Vice President for the Trump Organization, his father’s company 3. Judge on the Apprentice, his father’s TV show 4. Anti-nepotism activist https://t.co/6Zlo1Pd2tq — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 15, 2019

“Hey Donny! You aren’t going to believe all the things that are going to happen to you and your family for having the last name of Trump. However, if you go visit Manafort, you’ll get a really good idea,” one other user wrote.

“Yet, you benefit from the same nepotism. Dems or Reps, it’s the same oligarchy ruining the lives of millions of others & all in the name of power bc the 1% is insecure and fear their own shadow. At your core, you’re better than this, D.Jr. I see it in your eyes,” a fifth user added.

Dumpster fire at Trump Towers! “It is impossible for me to be on any of the boards I just mentioned without saying that I’m the son of the President of the US. I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my name wasn’t Trump” Don Trump Jr — Carey (@CareyBear12) October 16, 2019

Biden does not appear to have publicly responded to Trump Jr’s criticisms.