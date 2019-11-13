Donald Trump Jr. Scrutinized for Comparing His Family’s Suffering to Veterans’ Sacrifices

The latest excerpt that’s been released from Donald Trump, Jr’s upcoming book, Triggered, is causing outrage among military veterans. In it, he compares the criticism and sacrifices his family has made during his father’s presidency to those who died in war. This idea apparently came to Trump, Jr. when he visited Arlington National Cemetery the day before his father’s inauguration.

“I rarely get emotional, if ever,” the 41-year-old writes. “I guess you’d call me hyper-rational, stoic. Yet as we drove past the rows of white grave markers, in the gravity of the moment, I had a deep sense of the importance of the presidency and a love of our country.

“In that moment, I also thought of all the attacks we’d already suffered as a family, and about all the sacrifices we’d have to make to help my father succeed—voluntarily giving up a huge chunk of our business and all international deals to avoid the appearance that we were ‘profiting off of the office.’

“Frankly, it was a big sacrifice, costing us millions and millions of dollars annually. Of course, we didn’t get any credit whatsoever from the mainstream media, which now does not surprise me at all.”

Comparing their family’s alleged financial loss to those who actually lost their lives didn’t sit well with Iraq War veteran and Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego.

“Eight men I served with are buried in Section 60 of Arlington,” Gallego wrote on Twitter. “I visit them monthly. Even if Donald Jr. lived a 1,000 years, he will never even get close to being as good and honorable as they were. Sacrifice is only a word to the Trumps.”

Author Matt Gallagher, who also served in the Iraq War as an Army Captain, tweeted, “Imagine going to Arlington … and being moved to think about money. You are a soup sandwich, @DonaldJTrumpJr, and my friends buried there would tell you the same thing.”

The non-profit OpenSecrets.org reports that Donald Trump has actually profited more than $20 million since becoming President from political events held at his properties.

“Special interests in Washington have caught on,” the non-profit writes. “Those seeking to curry favor with Trump are not only donating to his re-election campaign but holding fundraisers and galas at his resorts, private clubs and hotels—the proceeds of which benefit him and his family.”

This isn’t the first time Trump, Jr. has caused controversy through promotion of his book. He recently had a very contentious appearance on The View in which he spared with the hosts.