Donald Trump Impeachment: Here’s How to Watch Online

The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump begins Tuesday, and we have details on how the public can watch it online. The trial begins at 1 p.m. ET, and those interested in watching can stream the trial on most major news network websites, such as CNN. Additionally, the impeachment trial can be streamed on the CBS News YouTube channel, as shown above.

Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate comes after the House of Representatives held its own hearing and determined that the there was just cause for the case to move on to the next level.

The U.S. President is accused of attempting to coerce a foreign leader into investigating one of his political opponents. The accusations emerged after Trump was overheard on a phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, seemingly encouraging him to look into the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

Biden was the U.S. Vice President under President Barack Obama. He is currently running for the Democratic presidential nomination against other candidates such as Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

Lead House Manager Rep. Adam Schiff says the misconduct described in President Trump’s impeachment articles “is the most serious ever charged against a president” https://t.co/aQRBEKBWY5 pic.twitter.com/7gvMFo7Omv — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 21, 2020

The beginning of the Senate impeachment trails has had many social media users commenting, with one Twitter user writing, “I guess what bothers me most about the impeachment proceedings is that the Republican Senators KNOW what Trump did was wrong, but they won’t admit it. They KNOW this is a sham impeachment, but won’t admit it. The underlying reality of what we’re watching is absolutely chilling.”

“If McConnell persists in ramming through a sham trial without witnesses, documents or evidence, he will break every impeachment precedent, he will break every rule of trial convention and he will break our very republic. Perhaps irreparably so,” someone else added.

Listening to Democrats whine about fairness is comical. Democrats/Schiff:

🤡 started impeachment w/o vote

🤡 made-up @realDonaldTrump call

🤡 lied about colluding w/ whistleblower

🤡 denied President counsel or question witnesses/evidence

🤡 1st partisan impeachment with no crime — Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) January 21, 2020

In his opening statements, Rep. Adam Schiff addressed the Senate by saying in part, “It is the president’s apparent belief that under Article 2 he can do anything he wants — no matter how corrupt .. and yet when the Founders wrote the impeachment clause, they had precisely this type of conduct in mind.”

The trial is scheduled to run for six days a week, Monday through Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. each day.