Donald Trump Holds Bible in Odd Way for Photo-Op, and Twitter Has Jokes

President Donald Trump took the podium on Monday after days of protest and riots swept across the country in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. During his first time speaking to the public, outside of his Twitter feed, Trump announced that he would employing the military to combat protesters. Any governor that does not seek to follow this guideline would be overruled by Trump who would then enforce the military himself in that respective state.

After making his address, Trump proceeded to walk straight to St. John's Episcopal Church, which was recently burned during riots in Washington D.C. The area was also cleared out just minutes prior to his address as law enforcement employed tear gas on protesters. While there, he posed for a photo where he held a Bible in the air. It was how he posed with the Bible that sparked quite a response on social media as many wondered what was going on in the photo.

here’s trump holding a bible upside down in front of a boarded up church after declaring war on his own citizens pic.twitter.com/MCM34j4Hhj — lia ♛ BLM (@JUMPSUlT) June 1, 2020

Here is a look at some of the commentary that ensued after Trump's staged photo in front of the church.