President Donald Trump was showing mild, cold-like symptoms of COVID-19 hours after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, a White House official confirmed for the New York Daily News Friday morning. The New York Times reported that the president first appeared lethargic during a fundraiser at his Bedminster, N.J. golf club Thursday, and Friday Trump confirmed he and his wife had tested positive for the virus.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" the president tweeted early Friday. The Trumps' positive tests come months into the global pandemic that has killed more than 1 million people worldwide, over 200,000 of whom were in the U.S. alone. At 74 years old, Trump is the oldest world leader to have tested positive for the virus, putting him into the highest risk category when it comes to serious complications from the virus.

The first lady also confirmed her diagnosis, tweeting, "As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together." It is unclear what symptoms she is experiencing.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, according to White House spokesperson Devin O'Malley, who tweeted that the vice president is tested "every day" for COVID-19 and "remains in good health" while wishing the Trumps "well in their recovery." Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also sent his well-wishes to the Trumps, tweeting Friday, "Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family." Biden will also reportedly undergo coronavirus testing today after coming into contact with Trump during Tuesday's presidential debate. While neither he nor Trump wore masks, the two candidates remained at a distance from one another and the moderator and did not shake hands.

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, also tested positive for coronavirus, an RNC spokeman announced Friday. "After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus. On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday," RNC spokesman Mike Reed said in a statement to The Hill.