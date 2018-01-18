President Trump Releases List of Fake News Awards Winners

After weeks of hype, President Donald Trump released his “Fake News Awards” on Wednesday night, causing the GOP website to crash due to heavy traffic.

Trump named New York Times columnist Paul Krugman along with CNN, the Washington Post and the New York Times as “winners.”

“2017 was a year of unrelenting bias, unfair news coverage, and even downright fake news,” Trump’s announcement stated. “Studies have shown that over 90% of the media’s coverage of President Trump is negative.”

The announcement went into specific moments Trump felt the media inaccurately reported on his many events and presidency. With Krugman in the number one spot, Trump elaborated as to why.

“The New York Times‘ Paul Krugman claimed on the day of President Trump’s historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover,” the statement read of Krugman.

The second moment on the list called out ABC News’ Brian Ross for incorrectly reporting Trump directed a campaign to make contact with Russia during his 2016 presidential campaign.

No. 3 on the list was CNN, which Trump claimed “FALSELY” reported he and his son Donald Trump Jr.’s alleged hacked documents from Wikileaks, a report the network was forced to run a correction for in December.

The fourth moment on the list was when TIME magazine incorrectly reported that Trump had a bust of Martin Luther King Jr., removed from the Oval Office when one of its reporters tweeted that out. The reporter, Zeke Miller, sent out over a dozen tweets correcting the statement.

Fifth on the list was the Washington Post‘s report alleging “…the president’s massive sold-out rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty. Dishonest reporter showed picture of empty arena HOURS before crowd started pouring in.”

CNN was also mentioned multiple times in the announcement — one, for reporting that the network said Trump “defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister,” for a false report that former communications director Anthony Scaramucci met with Russians; and secondly, for reporting former FBI Director James Comey would dispute Trump’s claim regarding the Russia probe.

The announcement wrapped up with a statement regarding the Russia collusion allegations.

“Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!”

The GOP site has crashed multiple times as a result of the announcement. When the site goes down, a message pops up saying, “The site is temporarily offline, we are working to bring it back up. Please try back later.”