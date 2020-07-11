Donald Trump Doesn't Wear Face Mask in Miami, and Social Media Has Thoughts

President Donald Trump paid a visit to Miami, Florida on Friday, but he refused to wear a face mask. Miami-Dade County is now the epicenter of Florida's coronavirus crisis, and the city has instated a mask mandate in all public places. According to a report by The Miami Herald, local leaders made an exception for the president, who has not worn a mask in public yet.

The president traveled to Miami this weekend to visit the U.S. Southern Command, attend a church in Doral and discuss drug trafficking between Florida and South America. He attended two fundraisers as well, yet there was nothing coronavirus-related on his itinerary. This was shocking to many onlookers, as both Florida and the U.S. reported huge spikes in coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Many Americans have been outraged by the president's persistent refusal to wear a mask, as they believe he could set a strong example for his most loyal supporters and thereby protect public health. The president has said that he is no opposed to masks particularly, he simply prefers not to wear one. He argues that he is only in close contact with people who are frequently tested, so it is not necessary.

On Friday, he pushed this argument ot the limit in Miami, where a county-wide mask requirement is still in effect. Trump ignored this mandate, and many people shared their anger and shock on social media.

With new cases, hospitalizations and deaths surging around the country, the coronavirus pandemic has a firm grip on the U.S. According to a report by CNN, Trump will finally change his tune on masks this weekend at the behest of his aides and advisers. The outlet got word that Trump would likely wear a mask on his public visit to Walter Reed National Medical Center on Saturday, posing for photos and videos with the mask on.

To some, this will be a relief, but to many it comes too late, as his visit to Miami on Friday cemented their outrage. Here is a look at how Twitter handled president Trump's refusal to wear a mask on Friday.