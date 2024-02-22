'The Apprentice' Star Hospitalized While Travelling Abroad

The Apprentice star Lottie Lion is recovering after she was hospitalized amid her recent travels abroad. Lion, who competed on the UK version of the popular reality series in 2019 when she was just 19, revealed her emergency hospitalization on Wednesday when she shared a photo of herself from her hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask.

Details of Lion's hospitalization remain unclear at this time. The reality star, 24, initially shared a post to her Instagram Story Wednesday of a view of a harbour in Bali, writing overtop the message, per the Mirror, that she was "focusing on recovery." She also thanked her followers "for your lovely messages." Just hours later, Lion returned to the social media platform to share a concerning image of herself from her hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask. The star did not share many details, only quipping that the photo could be "Only Fans material."

Lion's hospitalization came amid her travels to Bali, which she documented for her more than 83,000 Instagram followers. On Feb. 8, she shared a photo of herself on a paddle board off the coast. It is unclear if Lion was hospitalized on her travels, as she did not specify, but the Daily Mail reported that Lion allegedly underwent heart surgery in Sydney. Lion herself has not confirmed that report.

Lion is most recognized for her appearance on The Apprentice, the British business-styled reality game show created by Mark Burnett and inspired by the original American series, which was co-produced with Donald Trump, who was the show's host for the first fourteen seasons. Lion appeared on the show's 15th season in 2019. Then just 19 and introduced as a librarian, Lion's business plan was for a private members club in the countryside. She made it to the semi-final of the series, but was ultimately fired after the interview stage, with bakery business owner Carina Lepore going on to win the series.

Since leaving the show, Lion has stayed away from reality TV, though she has remained active online. She frequently shares photos from her travels. In addition to her recent Bali excursion, she also recently traveled to Paris, expressing her frustrations online when a child was seated near her during a business class flight.