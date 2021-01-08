Donald Trump Denounces Capitol Riot, Promises 'Smooth, Orderly Seamless Transition' Amid Calls for Resignation

By BreAnna Bell

President Donald Trump addressed the nation in a new social media video following the Capitol Riot yesterday. In his message, Trump denounced the group of protesters that incited an insurrection and promised a "smooth, orderly seamless transition" of power for the Biden administration.

"Like all of you Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem," he said of Wednesday's events. "I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and must always be a nation of law and order."

