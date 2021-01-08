Donald Trump Denounces Capitol Riot, Promises 'Smooth, Orderly Seamless Transition' Amid Calls for Resignation

✖

President Donald Trump addressed the nation in a new social media video following the Capitol Riot yesterday. In his message, Trump denounced the group of protesters that incited an insurrection and promised a "smooth, orderly seamless transition" of power for the Biden administration.

"Like all of you Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem," he said of Wednesday's events. "I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and must always be a nation of law and order."

He continued, promising consequences for those involved in the insurrection. "The demonstrators who infiltrated the capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engage in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country and to those who broke the law, you will pay."

"We have just been through an intense election, and emotions are high. But now tempers must be cooled and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America. My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections. Now congress has certified the results."

The video from the president comes amid calls for his resignation and/or removal. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer called on the Vice President to enforce the removal of Trump, asking him to use the 25th Amendment. Others politicians and public figures such as Meghan McCain have also joined in calling for his removal.

President Trump went on to acknowledge Biden as the President-elect and assured citizens that he will not stand in the way of the new administration, declaring that his main focus will turn to delivering an easy transition of power for the American people.

"A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation. 2020 has been a challenging time for our people," he said. "A menacing pandemic has upended the lives of our citizens, isolated millions in their homes, damaged our economy, and claimed countless lives. Defeating this pandemic and rebuilding the greatest economy on earth will require all of us working together."