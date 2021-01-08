Former Donald Trump Adviser Says Put Him on 'Air Force One and Let Him Play Golf' Amid Resignation Calls

✖

Former national security adviser for President Donald Trump, John Bolton suggests the best way for the US to make it through the next 13 days until President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated is to "put Trump on Air Force One and let him go play golf." Bolton made an appearance on CNN's The Lead with Jake Tapper where he speculated the various outcomes if Congress is able to remove Trump from office under the 25th amendment.

The news comes amid reports that Nancy Pelosi is calling for the removal of President Trump calling on the vice president to enforce section four of the 25th amendment. The section in question says, "Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President."

In the case that Vice President Mike Pence refuses to call for the removal of the president, Pelosi promises that she is ready to go through impeachment proceeding again.

"if he wants to be unique and be doubly-impeached. That's kind of up to him and his Cabinet as to whether he should stay in office," Pelosi said.

While he may not support the abrupt removal of Trump, Bolton does agree that the president is directly responsible for the attack on the capitol.

"I think he did incite this mob with the clear intention of having them disrupt the electoral college certification and delay it to give him more time. I don't think there's any question about it."

He cautions people to think about the potentially dangerous consequences of enforcing the removal of the president.

"Imagine this: in the last 13 days of the Trump administration, you could have two people both claiming to hold the powers of the presidency. Do you think Donald Trump will back down when he gets a letter from Mike Pence? Think again," he said. "So, are we better off with two presidents competing with each other in the last 13 days? I think you risk making the situation, which is bad as it is, far worse."