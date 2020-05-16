Donald Trump Attempts Deepfake With 'Independence Day' Speech, and Social Media Is Speechless
President Donald Trump baffled followers on Saturday by tweeting an elaborate video edited to make it look like he gave the climactic speech in the 1996 movie, Independence Day. The video was made by an anonymous Twitter user, and edited to put Trump's face on the body of President Thomas J. Whitmore, played by Bill Pullman. The attempted "deepfake" video featured other conservative leaders edited over other characters in the movie.
The president tweeted the Independence Day parody on Saturday afternoon without adding any commentary of his own. For many followers, the video itself spoke volumes. In it, Trump's mouth moved and Pullman's voice came out, delivering the empowering speech at the climax of the alien invasion movie. From the crowd, he was watched by the edited faces of everyone from Sean Hannity to Ted Cruz.
May 16, 2020
It is not clear why the president tweeted this video this weekend, or why he might have come across it just now online. The video was originally posted on April 14 by Twitter user "Mad Liberals." It was posted on YouTube with the same username. The original poster thanked the president for sharing it shortly thereafter.
Whatever the occasion, Twitter as a whole was caught completely off guard by the president's tweet on Saturday. Many wondered if they were supposed to interpret some kind of implicit message from the video, or if it was meant to relate to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump's only follow-up came a few minutes later — a tweet reading "OBAMAGATE!"
Many critics encouraged Independence Day's creative team, stars and studio to pursue legal action against the president for copyright infringement. Meanwhile, some of his supporters seemed to delight in the confusion the video caused. Here's a look at how Twitter is responding to Trump's Independence Day video.
Official
u mad— Ryan Tamasovich 🇺🇲 (@RyanTamasovich) May 16, 2020
Here is something actually tweeted by the President of the United States 😂😂 #VoteThemAllOut2020 #VoteThirdParty https://t.co/QiH0WOcy5T— NA8STRADAMUS (@NA8STRADAMUS) May 16, 2020
Anxious
in psychoanalysis we call that: mirror effect ! Don't panic :)— 8caños (@8caos1) May 16, 2020
Fake
Amazingly, Twitter doesn't have a problem with these fake videos. pic.twitter.com/GuuGlBNUKZ— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) May 16, 2020
Coronavirus
Trump’s CoronaVirus War
• 88,484 deaths
• 1,715 deaths yesterday
• 1,572 deaths today
• 1,483,958 confirmed cases
• 76 days since 1st usa death— Bryan LeBlanc 🇺🇸 (@socal_bryan) May 16, 2020
• 37 million unemployed
Obsession
Trump’s CoronaVirus War
• 88,484 deaths
• 1,715 deaths yesterday
• 1,572 deaths today
• 1,483,958 confirmed cases
• 76 days since 1st usa death— Bryan LeBlanc 🇺🇸 (@socal_bryan) May 16, 2020
• 37 million unemployed
Cease & Disease
Calling @rolandemmerich & Bill Pullman... Send a Cease & Desist.— Patrick Curme (@Pattenuated) May 16, 2020
Life is a Movie
Is it all just one big movie to him!!?— Andy LFCDT ✋🏻👆🏻 (@AYPrivateEye) May 16, 2020