Donald Trump Criticized for ‘Cyberbullying’ Climate Activist Greta Thunberg

Donald Trump has been criticized for “cyberbullying” 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg in the past, and now the U.S. President is getting heat for it yet again. A Twitter user — and Trump supporter — shared video of Thunberg’s U.N. speech on climate change and captioned it by stating, “What an actress! ‘I should be in school.’ She’s getting the best education socialism can steal. I won’t be held hostage by someone who just got a learner’s permit. Sorry kiddo! Tell Al to try again.”

Keep up the great work Kellie! https://t.co/PcAnK009EW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2019

Trump retweeted the clip and encouraged the user to “keep up” all her “great work.”

Not long after he shared the post, other users began to criticize Trump for “ridiculing Greta Thunberg, the 16 year old climate change activist simply because she is calling for laws to address climate change,” with one user asking, “Does anyone in America really want a President who does that?”

Again, I will say that I am a 21-year Army veteran who just retired last year. And with all that experience, I would go to war for Greta Thunberg before I would for Donald Trump. Commander-in-Chief, my ass. #GretaThunbergOutdidTrump — Robert People (@PeoplesCourt79) October 3, 2019

“It is disgraceful that you would RT that slanders a young woman who is a champion of the people,” another user tweeted. “You are just jealous that she understands the warnings of science in the [The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] reports better than you do.”

“Another example of why [Donald Trump] is not qualified to [be] president. He does this every day. Puts [people] down, calls them names…like an 8 yr old. He also calls the Ukraine to get ‘dirt’ on his political rival. Shall I continue? Theres exponentially more,” someone else commented.

Greta has more integrity and beauty and concern for humanity than you and this kellie person and so many other bullies combined. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 3, 2019

“Sir, cyberbullying a child who is helping better the word demonstrates your reprehensible weakness and desperation,” one other user chided. “As [First Lady Melania] tells us, #BeBest. You undermine your wife’s efforts and disgrace the office of the President of the United States. Every. Single. Day.”

“What the heck is wrong with you? Now that you’re being cornered for your crimes, you’re attacking children who have more strength and courage than you can ever dream,” a final user added. “The word deplorable that doesn’t even begin to describe you and the 40K and counting people that liked this.”

