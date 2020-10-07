Donald Trump Gets 'Cought' Making Typo in All-Caps Twitter Rant, and Social Media Has a Field Day

President Donald Trump got "cought" making a typo in a recent all-caps Twitter rant, and social media is having a field day with it. In the since-deleted tweet, Trump wrote, "NOW THAT THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS GOT COUGHT COLD IN THE (NON) FRIENDLY TRANSFER OF GOVERNMENT, IN FACT, THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN AND WENT FOR A COUP, WE ARE ENTITLED TO ASK THE VOTERS FOR FOUR MORE YEARS. PLEASE REMEMBER THIS WHEN YOU VOTE!"

Rather than writing "caught," Trump posted the tweet with the word misspelled. He has since reposted the message with the correct spelling. Many have been mocking the post with their own tweets. "Man, I remember the days when I got cought cutting school by ducking through the forrest behind it," on user quipped. Notably, that user misspelled the word "forest" but it seems to have been intentional for the sake of irony. Scroll down to read more hilarious posts from Twitter users.