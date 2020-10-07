Donald Trump Gets 'Cought' Making Typo in All-Caps Twitter Rant, and Social Media Has a Field Day
President Donald Trump got "cought" making a typo in a recent all-caps Twitter rant, and social media is having a field day with it. In the since-deleted tweet, Trump wrote, "NOW THAT THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS GOT COUGHT COLD IN THE (NON) FRIENDLY TRANSFER OF GOVERNMENT, IN FACT, THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN AND WENT FOR A COUP, WE ARE ENTITLED TO ASK THE VOTERS FOR FOUR MORE YEARS. PLEASE REMEMBER THIS WHEN YOU VOTE!"
Rather than writing "caught," Trump posted the tweet with the word misspelled. He has since reposted the message with the correct spelling. Many have been mocking the post with their own tweets. "Man, I remember the days when I got cought cutting school by ducking through the forrest behind it," on user quipped. Notably, that user misspelled the word "forest" but it seems to have been intentional for the sake of irony. Scroll down to read more hilarious posts from Twitter users.
Please cover your tweet when you cought. pic.twitter.com/5aGqWz70lm— Ron Charles (@RonCharles) October 7, 2020
You got cought cold not knowing how to spell my 4th grader’s vocab list pic.twitter.com/0A136Y20FF— Joshua Berman (@tranquilotravel) October 7, 2020
and this is how you know 100% HE is doing the tweeting#Cought ?? pic.twitter.com/kx7aMVhs3w— fifiEarthAngel #ResistRiseAbove (@FiFiEarthAngel) October 7, 2020
WE'VE BEEN COUGHT RED HONDED— Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) October 7, 2020
Can't spell "cought" without "cough." pic.twitter.com/2QEHuQLudV— Ben Greenman (@bengreenman) October 7, 2020
COUGHT MY LIFE INTO PIECES
REMEMBER WHEN YOU VOTE pic.twitter.com/EXAdduLLg0— Michael Stahlke (@MichaelStahlke) October 7, 2020
Can we please have a President who knows the language we speak here in America? Then again it may not be his fault. Dementia is nobody's fault and what it does to an elderly obese man is just terrible. #cought pic.twitter.com/YbzBE87VI4— operationzoom (@operationzoom) October 7, 2020
🎵We're cought in a trip
I can't work out
Because I live you too much Bobby
Why can't l ewe sea— Dave Matt (@davematt88) October 7, 2020
What you're dooing to me
When you don't bereave a wurd I say?🎵 pic.twitter.com/ThYFH7LQW3
#COUGHT so uh what are the side effects of that regeneron? pic.twitter.com/KSb1g1Omln— cashthesehands (@cashthesehands1) October 7, 2020
I like presidents who can spell 🤷🏻♀️ #cought 😂— MaryJane #Resists 💜 (@myobnsob) October 7, 2020
COUGHT!!?
COUGH!!!!
HA!
speaking of COUGH -- is Rudy still alive? pic.twitter.com/vId2CdR8Wb— Goof who? (@BaseballFan207) October 7, 2020
u can delete the tweet but we still cought u donny pic.twitter.com/sbpQLyIKe6— look at LeBron, man. so inspirational. (@lebronismyprez) October 7, 2020
This seems completely stable, and absolutely not manic in any way.
Sure thing.
Also: "Cought" pic.twitter.com/GbRLYhHqlc— Dragonblade (@Dragonblade) October 7, 2020
Everyone saw you say "COUGHT" just moments after tweeting about "Joe Biden's low IQ". pic.twitter.com/1svxlCyvAo— TC 🇺🇸 (@FightIdiocracy) October 7, 2020
"COUGHT" he deleted it but don't let him forget it.— visoredavenger (@visoredavenger) October 7, 2020
Trump has "the best words" because he "has a good you know". pic.twitter.com/wMBRuOEHz8