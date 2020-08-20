Donald Trump Says He's Considering Swapping out Goodyear Tires From Presidential Car

✖

President Donald Trump is prepared to take serious action against Goodyear tires. Just a day after calling for a nationwide boycott of the brand after claims that the company has banned political attire from being worn by employees, the president revealed he is considering replacing the company's tires on the presidential car with a different brand.

Speaking at a White House press conference Wednesday afternoon, the president proclaimed that he is "not happy" with the company, which has been an American staple since its founding in Akron, Ohio in 1898. He accused the company of "playing politics" and suggested that he polls "very well with all those great workers in Goodyear," according to The Hill. He went on to condemn the alleged policy banning political attire, which is not exclusive to MAGA attire, stating that, "when they say that you can't have 'Blue Lives Matter,' you can't show a blue line, you can't wear a 'MAGA' hat but you can have other things that are Marxist in nature — there's something wrong with the top of Goodyear."

After calling for a national boycott of the brand earlier in the day, encouraging his supporters to "get better tires for far less," Trump told reporters that he, too, may follow through with that boycott. When asked if he was looking for the federal government to stop purchasing Goodyear products, he admitted it is an individual's choice, though he "wouldn't recommend" the brand. He also told reporters when asked that he would replace the Goodyear tires on the presidential car.

"Yeah, I would do that. I would swap them out based on what I heard. We'll see what happens," he said. "You'll have a lot of people not wanting to buy their product anymore. They'll buy from a competitor, made in the USA too."

Trump's upset with the company was sparked Wednesday after a local news outlet in Kansas reported that some employees at a Goodyear plant in the city were told the company had "zero tolerance" for wearing clothing with political messaging. According to an image from a slideshow presentation allegedly showed to employees, these messages include "MAGA attire," "Political Affiliated Slogans or Material," "Blue Lives Matter," and "All Lives Matter." Meanwhile, "Black Lives Matter," and "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender pride" attire was listed under "acceptable."

In a statement Wednesday, Goodyear that the image created "misconceptions" about the company and that it was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class."