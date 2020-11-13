Donald Trump Claims New York Won't Receive Vaccine After Gov. Andrew Cuomo Comments on CDC

✖

President Donald Trump said states will receive the coronavirus vaccine "within weeks," but that won't be the case for the state of New York. On Friday during a White House Rose Garden address, Trump targeted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo when talking about the vaccine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He accused Cuomo of not wanting to accept the vaccine under his administration for "political reasons" and won't send the vaccine to the state until they get authorization from Cuomo.

"He doesn’t trust where the vaccine is coming from,” Trump said. "These are coming from the greatest companies anywhere in the world, greatest labs in the world, but he doesn’t trust the fact that it’s this White House, this administration, so we won’t be delivering it to New York until we have authorization to do so and that pains me to say that."

Oh, Donny, Donny, Donny. You'll be long gone by the time President Biden sends the vaccine out to Cuomo. 😂 https://t.co/6GKUc95SGB — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 13, 2020

This is all part of Operation Warp Speed, and the goal is to "produce and deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines with the initial doses available by January 2021, as part of a broader strategy to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics (collectively known as countermeasures)," according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Trump said the majority of the country could have the vaccine by April 2021. Cuomo said on Good Morning America last month that New York will review the different jabs and data before the vaccines are released to the public.

"I believe all across the country you’re going to need someone other than this FDA and this CDC saying it’s safe," Cuomo said as reported by The Independent. Trump and Cuomo have gone back and forth about the pandemic for the last few months. In September, Cuomo said Trump caused the outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases in the state. "Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York," Cuomo stated. "That is a fact. It's a fact that he admitted, and the CDC admitted, and [Dr. Anthony] Fauci admitted. One of the companies producing the vaccine is Pfizer and Fauci said it could be available next month. It has been reported that the vaccine is more than 90% effective.