Donald Trump's Birthday Marked by Celebration From Supporters and Family, Derision by Others

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, celebrated his birthday on Sunday, turning 74. Trump has been at the forefront over the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic and more recently, the protests that have sparked across the nation in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Trump saw a lot of love come his way from his children. Ivanka Trump shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby with her father holding her. Her brother, Eric Trump, did the same, sharing four photos of him and his father, writing, "Happy Birthday Dad! We love you very much!" Eric also put up a photo of the parade of boats that set out to celebrate his birthday. The scene unfolded in Jupiter, Florida. Video was also captured by Eric.

Jupiter Florida Trump 2020 Boat Parade!!! Happy Birthday @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/LZam4a6i15 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 14, 2020

In the midst of all of that is going on in the country, Trump was on the receiving end of many birthday wishes and gestures. He also saw some remarks come from the other end of spectrum. Here is a look at some of the messages that came his way on his big day.