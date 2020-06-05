Donald Trump's 'Good Day' for George Floyd Comment During Employment Press Conference Stirs Social Media
Donald Trump's recent "good day" for George Floyd comment, which came during and employment rate press conference, has gotten social media very stirred up. While speaking about the falling unemployment rate, Trump told a crowd of listeners that he hopes that "George is looking down" and pleased with the news.
"It’s a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody," Trump continued, adding that "this is a great thing that’s happening for our country." The comments made a lot of people on social media angry, as many seem to feel that it sends the wrong message about Floyd's death and the other things happening in America lately. "Very great day.," one user tweeted sarcastically in response to the president. "People protesting while risking health in pandemic, you threatening to use military on US soil, social unrest we haven't seen in decades, no proposals from you on addressing systemic inequality... It's all good Donald."
I had to clip this because it is unbelievable. President @realDonaldTrump just said this: “Hopefully, George is looking down right and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. It’s a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody.” #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/6CbGoLJrRg— Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) June 5, 2020
I watched it unfold and knew to cue another nail in this evil man’s coffin... keep it up Donny, your approval ratings might reach zero.
If you were not turned off by that your moral compass is seriously askew.— danj (@Danjtroub) June 5, 2020
Trump is mentally ill. He has no empathy. He thinks the victims of police brutality care more about the market than their ability to live without being murdered by the police.— 🍑ProgressNow🍑 (@ProgressNow00) June 5, 2020
Well, #GeorgeFloyd deserves to be remembered... for the horrible death he suffered at the hands of a brutal cop who knew exactly what he was doing. #PoliceBrutalityPandemic— Dr.C #Biden2020 (@QuizzicalGirl) June 5, 2020
How about recognizing Floyd's unjust murder at the hands of police for 30 seconds before saying how "great" things are??— don_br (@don_br) June 5, 2020
So tone-deaf - he has ZERO compassion and empathy.
He only cares about himself, as we all know by now.
Genuinely thought this was a spoof video, a very clever trick, then, I relaised it was real and I just feel so utterly sad #BlackLivesMattter #TrumpOut2020 #nohope #WTF2020— David Ford (@Fordmeister) June 5, 2020
Hard to believe what I just watched... 😳— JT (@cannedmoose) June 5, 2020
A great day for George would be one in which he’s still alive...— AndyLincoln's Finger (@Lincolns_Finger) June 5, 2020
I had to watch to be sure he actually said those words...— LuAnn McLane (@writerlu) June 5, 2020
A great day for him? Good lord 😱— Stu Schwartz (@StuntmanStu) June 5, 2020
I try not to listen to this human-nails-down-chalk-board huckster but I listened now. It's worse than what I read.— Get uncomfortable (@lostandfoundliz) June 5, 2020
Wow. Just...wow. pic.twitter.com/KdIWUFK58T— Hannah (@thehannahlife) June 5, 2020
Does he not understand that Mr. Floyd was murdered on national television? It is NOT a good day for anyone, especially his family. How egotistical.— Stacey Calfee (@StaceyCalfee) June 5, 2020
I am hallucinating. Nothing could be this bad. I have run out of energy. I am tired. Ill take the snow and cold. Nov 3rd please please hurry— Crystal D (@DragoneCrystal) June 5, 2020
I'm not shocked at all.— Michael Baker (@Bakershane78) June 5, 2020
And I should be though.