Donald Trump's 'Good Day' for George Floyd Comment During Employment Press Conference Stirs Social Media

Donald Trump's recent "good day" for George Floyd comment, which came during and employment rate press conference, has gotten social media very stirred up. While speaking about the falling unemployment rate, Trump told a crowd of listeners that he hopes that "George is looking down" and pleased with the news.

"It’s a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody," Trump continued, adding that "this is a great thing that’s happening for our country." The comments made a lot of people on social media angry, as many seem to feel that it sends the wrong message about Floyd's death and the other things happening in America lately. "Very great day.," one user tweeted sarcastically in response to the president. "People protesting while risking health in pandemic, you threatening to use military on US soil, social unrest we haven't seen in decades, no proposals from you on addressing systemic inequality... It's all good Donald."