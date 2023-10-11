Domino's Is Giving Customers One Free 'Emergency' Pizza

Domino's is about to get into the "emergency" pizza business. According to a press release regarding Domino's new Emergency Pizza program, pizza lovers will be able to get a free pizza from the chain "whenever they need it most." As long as customers are reward members, they can order a medium two-topping pizza for free through Feb. 11.

A one-time offer exclusively for members, the emergency meal is designed to be used in case of fires, power outages, or unexpected visits from in-laws. Guests who sign into their Domino's rewards account and place a delivery or carry-out order of $8 or more will receive the coupon. Orders for emergency pizzas cannot be placed on Oct. 31, Dec. 31, or Feb. 11.

Domino's also promoted a new " Pinpoint Delivery" feature in July. This feature allows customers to order pizza and have it delivered to a pin on a map instead of an address. Using Pinpoint Delivery, Domino's customers can order pizza and have it delivered to a "countless number of dynamically created hyper-local spots without a typical address."

The Pinpoint Delivery option is straightforward to use, as customers are now presented with an option for it at an early stage during the order creation process in the app. When the customer selects the option, they are presented with a map, and if they wish for the delivery person to follow a particular location, they can tap on that place on the map.

It is described in Domino's press release as "new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches." The app then shows the delivery driver's GPS location in real time and provides a constantly updating arrival estimation.

The driver will be sending text updates and alerts to the user so that they can meet them at the right place. You will also be asked to provide some information so that the driver can find you.

A short physical description of each user will be required in order for the driver to be able to know who to look for once the driver arrives at the pinned location. In addition to this, the app will create a visual signal on the user's phone so they can try and get the driver's attention, which can be helpful in a busy public place. For Domino's customers using the Domino's mobile app, Pinpoint Delivery is currently available throughout the U.S.