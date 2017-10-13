Doctor Recorded Screaming at Patient in Waiting Room

A doctor who was recorded screaming at a patient in a waiting room has released a statement regarding the incident, CBS 4 Gainesville reports.

Patient Jessica Stipe had shared a video on Facebook of Dr. Peter Gallogly yelling at her after she complained of long wait times in the Gainesville After Hours Clinic. Stipe also alleges that Galloglly took her daughter’s phone and “shoved her” when she tried to get it back, prompting her to call Gainesville Police.

The police report says the responding officer watched the footage and had no reason to believe Gallogly pushed Stipe’s daughter. In the clip, Gallogly and Stipe argue about the clinic’s waiting times, with Stipe telling the doctor she wants to go home to bed.

“Then fine,” Gallogly tells her. “Get the hell out. Get your money and get the hell out.”

Stipe’s daughter can be heard saying, “OK, you can get out of her face.”

Gallogly then tells Stipe, “Get the f— out of my office. Now.”

In his statement, Gallogly said, “Ms. Stipe had been increasingly belligerent and abusive to the office staff, cursing and threatening them with violence, because she was unwell and had been waiting to see me for more than an hour.” He added that Stipe had received her refund but refused to leave and showed “abusive behavior” to the staff while demanding to see Gallogly.

Gallogly also said that the video is edited and taken out of context, although he acknowledged that his behavior was inappropriate.

“When I walked into the waiting room, Ms. Stipe (and her daughter) cursed and threatened me as they had done with the office staff previously,” he said. “At the very end of the events, I most regrettably lost my temper, and spoke to the two women in a most unprofessional manner. I make no excuses for my unacceptable behavior.”

Stipe told the outlet Gallogly’s statements are “absolutely not true” and that she has contacted an attorney to demand accountability for the doctor’s behavior.

