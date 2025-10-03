Disney’s Next Big Major ‘Frozen’ Theme Park Attraction Sets Opening Timeline

Disneyland Paris is getting an upgrade. The European theme park will unveil its latest attraction based off the hit franchise, Frozen.

World of Frozen will open in Spring 2026. The news was confirmed by IGN

The report notes the attraction will open in conjunction with the official transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park into Disney Adventure World. It was initially announced at Destination D23.

The announcement coincided with the milestone of the construction of Elsa’s Ice Palace, which will be just one piece of World of Frozen. The overall attraction area will include the Kingdom of Arendelle for guests to explore, meet characters, dine, and ride Frozen Ever After.

At first, World of Frozen was slated to open in the same year as the release of Frozen 3, but the film was delayed to November 24, 2027. For those eager to see World of Frozen, one is currently available to visit at Hong Kong Disneyland right now!

At the Paris theme park, the Raiponce Tangled Spin ride includes Mandy Moore returning to voice Rapunzel and the first-ever attraction themed after Up that will be a “spinning carousel” that will offer a “bird’s eye view of the park’s stunning scenery,” the report notes.

This marks the beginning in what’s new to come for the park. Also in development is the first-ever land and attraction themed to The Lion King. The ride is designed to transport guests through the most iconic moments of the 1994 classic film and send them down a 52-foot drop similar to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which opened at several theme parks last year. But, Lion King’s is two inches taller. Similar to World of Frozen, the new land centered around The Lion King will also feature a 120-foot-high Pride Rock and tons of shopping, character meet-and-greets, and more.