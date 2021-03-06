Disneyland Receives Tentative Opening Date From California Health Officials

✖

Nearly a year after they closed their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disneyland could be reopening sometime soon. According to Deadline, California, which is where Disneyland Park is located, will allow the reopening of outdoor stadiums, ballparks, and theme parks on April 1. However, that reopening date is contingent upon the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Department of Health, which shared this reopening information, said that these events and venues will be open to California residents only. Additionally, masks will be required in all of these areas. These venues will be able to open based on the tier (from their Blueprint for a Safer Economy) that the state is in regarding the number of COVID-19 cases in California. Under all tiers, live performances and sporting events with fans can begin. Although, there will be strict limits when it comes to the capacity at these venues. As for theme parks, such as Disneyland and Universal Studios, they can open in the Red tier, which could come as soon as March 29 in California.

In the L.A. County area, COVID-19 numbers are expected to reach their Red tier threshold on Tuesday. The state would need to be in the Red tier for three consecutive weeks before theme parks can reopen. Theme parks will be able to reopen at 15% capacity under the Red tier. The capacity will be increased to 25% for the Orange tier and 35% for the Yellow tier. Several officials have since spoken out about this news and shared their excitement over the possibility of theme parks reopening soon.

“Today’s announcement from the Newsom Administration is very encouraging news for California’s amusement parks,” Erin Guerrero, the Executive Director of the California Attractions and Parks Association, said. “Parks now have a framework to safely and responsibly reopen. We appreciate the Administration’s willingness to work with the State’s theme parks on the finer details of the plan so parks can responsibly reopen soon, putting people safely back to work and reinvigorating local economies.” Karen Irwin, the President and COO of Universal Studios Hollywood, also released a statement about the news, sharing that they're "thrilled" to hear about this "milestone announcement." Irwin added, “The health and safety of our guests and team members remain our top priority, and we’re committed to ensuring full compliance with our newly established protocols as we continue to create an exceptional entertainment experience for everyone. We are ready to reopen, ready to bring our team members back to work, ready to help stimulate the local economy and ready to welcome guests.”