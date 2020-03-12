Disneyland Closing Amid Coronavirus Concerns Leaves Disney Fans With Questions

Disneyland has become the latest major facility to temporarily close down in the wake of growing coronavirus fears, and people definitely have thoughts on the matter. The California theme park announced on Thursday that it was closing throughout the end of March. Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park with both shut down on Saturday, though the Hotel of Disneyland Resort will give guests until Monday to make the proper travel arrangements.

So far, four people in the state have died from the virus while 198 people have tested positive, according to the CDC. Given these developments, a spokesperson for the Disneyland released the following statement addressing its closure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.”

Despite the reason for the decision, people took to social media to weigh in on the upcoming lack of Mickey Mouse photo-ops in the coming weeks.

​

Disneyland is closing… Disneyland- disney- dis- pic.twitter.com/OppeaxP3kp — teri | nat 🦋 ¹²⁷ (@terigodea) March 12, 2020

​

Disneyland never closed when Obama was in office. #JustSaying pic.twitter.com/mbAY5w5i2b — Keastuntacular (@Mrfurious32821) March 12, 2020

Me thinking of a way to sneak into Disneyland while they are shut down for the rest of the month pic.twitter.com/lODe1qGQfd — Iris (@IrisssssDear) March 12, 2020

​

Hope no one is driving across country to Disneyland this month: pic.twitter.com/UXfV1xSeUV — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) March 12, 2020

​

Now Disneyland is closing… who would’ve guessed a week ago that the country would be systematically shutting down already?



This is one of the most insanely fast moving situations possible – 2020 is not screwing around. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 12, 2020

Walt Disney World Cast Members looking at Disneyland Cast Members getting a paid two week vaca pic.twitter.com/5KAO1FZt1v — Taylor Myers (@TaylorRaee23) March 12, 2020

​

My theme park fan brain said “hmm disneyland is still open for TWO MORE DAYS”



My survival lizard brain said “Hey, no” — Jenny Nicholson don’t talk to me about Sonic (@JennyENicholson) March 12, 2020

​

me to disneyland while they’re closed cause of the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/iIOVF9zKHb — 𝔎𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔢 △⃒⃘ (@betterchemicals) March 12, 2020

Me right now finding out Disneyland is closing due to corona. pic.twitter.com/ZucIxH5sIQ — Ourfa Zinali (@ourfazinali) March 12, 2020

​

Tom Hanks said “if I’m going down, I’m taking Disneyland down with me” pic.twitter.com/edLbtihMxN — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) March 12, 2020