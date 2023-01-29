Disney100 Celebrates 100 Years of The Walt Disney Company at Disneyland With New Attractions, Merchandise, and Fireworks

Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, is commemorating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, which began on Jan. 27. PopCulture.com Staff Writer Brenda Alexander was invited to an exclusive preview of the festivities, with a specially curated day of attractions and entertainment to enjoy the magic of Disney. We experienced a behind-the-scenes look at specialty merchandise in honor of the 100th year, themed foods, and character interaction. Apporportaely titled Disney100, the company and theme park's storytellers and creators, along with the fans and families of Disney, take a trip down memory lane and get a sneak peek into what's to come next.

For the first time ever, Mickey and Minnie Mouse are starring in their very first ride-through attraction at the Disneyland Resort. Riders of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway are taken into the El CapiTOON Theater in Disneyland park, which transports those onboard into the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a ride engineered by Goofy and embarks on an adventure the whole family can enjoy.

One main attraction at Disney Resorts and Themeparks worldwide is its night-time spectacular shows. At Disney California Adventure, guests will be treated to witness the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney via World of Color – One through animation, color, water, and waves of change. It marks the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular to feature characters, music, and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers, and Star Wars in the same production.

Over at Disneyland park, Wondrous Journeys takes over Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, It's a Small World, and the Rivers of America into a Canvas that incorporates all 62 animated films from The Walt Disney Studio in one show. With added sparkling fireworks, it'll be hard to take your eyes away.

William, a fireworks stage manager at Disneyland park, told us that he's most excited about some of the earlier films being given the spotlight as they are typically overshadowed. "I'm most thrilled to see some of our lesser celebrated films in the parks, ones like Fox and the Hound, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Some of the classic films, the early films from the 1930s and 1940s and 1950s," he exclaimed. "That's how our show stars. We really celebrate Walt Disney himself and the start of our company, which is truly animation. So when our guests first start seeing the show, they'll see pencil sketches of Mickey Mouse and other characters throughout the years.

To top things off, Disney lovers of all ages can journey through the centennial celebration through The Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland park. The exhibit will highlight Walt Disney's vision for Disneyland, the first theme park opened by The Walt Disney Company, which became the inspiration behind some of Walt's early films, alongside artwork by original Disney Imagineers, and more.

As always, there's exclusive merchandise to purchase that can only be found at the park. Celebrating Disney's past, present, and future, the three-part series, a Walt Disney Studios collection, a Disneyland collection, and a third surprise collection (the final two to be released later) feature differing designs, colors, and items ranging from ears to mugs.