Disney World Reveals Splash Mountain's Official Closing Date

For Disney World fans who love Splash Mountain, the last chance to ride the water adventure is Jan. 22, 2023. The ride, which has been at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida since 1989, is closing and being reconstructed to be reimagined as a Princess and the Frog attraction. The film chronicled the life of the first Black Disney animated princess. Voiced by Dreamgirls star Anika Noni Rose, The Princess and the Frog is set in New Orleans as Tiana dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in her hometown. Her dream takes a detour when she meets Prince Naveen, who has been turned into an amphibian by evil Dr. Facilier. Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on Tiana, also turning her into a frog. The pair journey through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess as they fall in love. Now, the film will finally have an attraction in its honor. The attraction comes after Disney released themed merchandise for Tiana.

Splash Mountain will reopen as Tiana's Bayou Adventure in late 2024. An exact date is now yet known. Splash Mountain in Disneyland will also be closing and will be transformed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure and will reopen in late 2024. A closing date for the Disneyland water ride is not yet known.

Members of the original cast will be reprising their voice as their characters for the attraction. Bruno Campos will return as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley will play voice Louis, Jenifer Lewis will voice Mama Odie, and Rose will be voicing Princess Tiana.

In Tiana's Bayou Adventure, riders will be taken back to the year 1927, where Tiana is hosting a party for the people of New Orleans. But she's missing a very special ingredient, and she needs riders' help to find it. Along the way, riders will see Tiana in a new outfit and with an updated hairstyle.