Disney World Guests Share Park Photos Post-Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma did a significant amount of damage after slamming many parts of Florida over the weekend, moving up the state before turning inland.

The storm prompted Disney World to close early on Saturday and remain closed Sunday and Monday, marking only the fifth time that Disney World has shut down its theme parks since opening in 1971.

On Tuesday, the park opened to visitors once again, although things weren’t quite as magical as they normally are, based on photos shared by guests on social media.

While the park clearly felt Irma’s wrath, there didn’t seem to be any major damage, although many photos indicate there is certainly some cleanup to be done.

Signs of damage

The most prevalent signs of damage seemed to be some slight flooding and downed trees, with various rides appearing to suffer from a fallen limb or two.

Almost back to normal

Entertainment Weekly shares that Disney’s resorts returned to normal operations Tuesday save for the Fort Wilderness Campground and the Saratoga Springs Treehouse Villas, and several users shared shots of cleanup underway.

Still standing

Perhaps most importantly, however, Cinderella’s castle is “still there,” as one Twitter user made sure to note. Other iconic park attractions, like its palm trees and all-glass Coca-Cola building remained intact.

