Disney World Fans Wait Nearly 7 Hours in Line for This Unusual Item

Disney World fans proved their dedication this weekend when the theme park released a brand new limited edition souvenir – the Figment Popcorn Bucket. Photos and videos on social media showed lines stretching throughout the park just to buy one of these $25 vessels, and according to a report by local Fox News affiliate Fox59, some customers waited as long as 7 hours. The popcorn bucket may have overshadowed the weekend’s main event, The Epcot International Festival of the Arts.

The line for a Figment Popcorn Bucket was at least 7 hours long according to witnesses who spoke to journalists, though some hyperbolic tweets placed it even longer. Witnesses said that the lines stretched across most of Epcot, and some people began lining up before the park itself even opened. Some also complained that the line was full of resellers intent on grabbing this $25 item and flipping it for a profit online. Meanwhile, commenters online tried to relate to this level of Disney mania.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/Blog_Mickey/status/1482002838926602243?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It’s the end of the day and the line for the Figment Popcorn Bucket (and the food) at Pop Eats is STILL estimated to be over two hours!!” one person tweeted from the park. “Omg imagine it’s your first trip and you don’t know what a Figment is and you can’t figure out why people are waiting 6 hours for grilled cheese,” a commenter added. A third person wrote simply: “Y’all are insane.”

Disney theme park fans are known for their intense devotion, especially when it comes to obscure references like this one. They have even inspired a genre of memes, and many fans seem to take part in the joke with good-natured self-awareness online.

The Figment Popcorn Bucket is shaped like a cartoonish purple dragon — an obscure character from the Epcot’s “Journey into Imagination” ride which has been through several iterations now. It comes with rainbow-colored popcorn and a matching lanyard to carry it hands-free through the park. The bucket has now been seen on eBay for prices as high as $1,000, though the average was around $200.

According to Disney Parks Blog, the Figment Popcorn Bucket was one of several new and returning specialty items added to the Pop Eats! booth in Epcot this weekend. It coincided with the opening of The Epcot International Festival of the Arts, an event that will run from Jan. 14 to Feb. 21, 2022. It includes concerts, performing arts events, galleries, interactive showcases and classes, among other things. Visit the Disney World website for more details.