Disney Vacation Club’s The Island at The Polynesian Resort & Bungalows Is a Moana-Infused Retreat

Disney Vacation Club’s newest attraction, The Island Tower addition at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, is finally here. Located on the picturesque shores of the Seven Seas Lagoon at Walt Disney World Resort, with a bird’s eye view of the castle at Magic Kingdom Theme Park, the new tower is inspired by the vibrant spirit and rich cultures of the Polynesian Islands and infused with inspiration and inclusion of Disney’s first Polynesian Princess and movie, Moana, the waterfront retreat offers 268 rooms to the resort and state of the art accommodations for members and guests.

Polynesian culture is felt throughout its architecture both externally and inside throughout the resort, to the specifically themed rooms via the unique interior design. “The design here at The Island Towers takes us back to a time in Polynesia where all things kind of blend together, but specifically in the main lobby area, looking at the artwork, you see the themes of earth, fire, and water present,” explains Kama Hopkins, the Hawaiian Cultural Advisor Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. “The design speaks to how those elements help us navigate where we’re going, which is what the Polynesian culture is about, and it’s the theme of Moana.”

The 10-story tower has offerings of different room types to meet the different needs of travelers for vacations ranging from individual or small group getaways, to multi-generational family reunions. Each room includes custom artwork inspired by Moana, and sustainable design elements, such as rugs made primarily from recycled plastic bottles. When curating each room, sustainability was at the forefront.



“We’re trying to do things like minimize energy usage and reduce waste. Actually, Island Tower is projected to use 30% less energy than a typical resort of a similar size. We’re doing that through a lot of things like optimized heating and cooling, energy efficient lighting, heat pumps for pool heating, as well as Wailulu Bar & Grill has Walt Disney World’s first all electric kitchen. We’ve never done that before,” Brian Haulter, Senior Architect with Walt Disney Imagineering, explained.

There are a limited number of two-bedroom penthouse villas at the property that feature a stay and views unlike any other, suitable for up to eight guests. One- and two-bedroom villas are themed to the beauty of water or Moana’s love for nature and sleep five and nine guests, respectively. The villas include a full-size kitchen, dining area, and living area with sofa seating that can be easily pulled down to reveal a queen-size bed. Guests can also look forward to washer and dryer amenities, a staple to Disney Vacation Club villas. Deluxe studios for up to four guests are also available.

The expansion complements the existing 380 Disney Vacation Club rooms located at the Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows. There, guests are treated to the resort’s classic Polynesian-themed three-story longhouses or two-bedroom bungalows.

At The Island Towers, the all new Cove Pool area welcomes guests to an aquatic oasis. Kiddos can enjoy “Moana’s Voyage,” a whimsical splash area featuring a statue of Moana herself. The new tower is also home to Wailulu Bar & Grill with a menu influenced by popular Polynesian ingredients. Book your stay today!