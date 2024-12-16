Walt Disney World’s Fort Wilderness Resort Is the Ultimate Hidden Holiday Getaway

When you think of Walt Disney World vacation for the holidays, the first thing that comes to mind is the holiday parade on Main Street at Magic Kingdom, photos with Mickey, Minnie, and Santa, holiday-themed ears, and Christmas photos with the latest Disney gear. Add 80 degree weather in the Sunshine State as the kids play in the hotel pool while parents smile nearby and it seems like the ultimate holiday. But what if you could have the classic Walt Disney World experience by day, and life at a cabin or camp ground at night? Walt Disney World’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground offers just that.

As one of three original resorts built for Walt Disney World’s opening in 1971, Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground is spread across an estimated 750 acres of property and offers woodland trails, pool areas and its own entertainment options on site in what’s described as a picturesque backcountry retreat. It’s located in close proximity to Magic Kingdom Park, with resort guests able to journey via a boat from the Wilderness Marina to get to the beloved castle in just 15 minutes.

Whether you plan to spend time at the parks throughout your stay mixed with resort activities, there’s tons of fun throughout the daytime and/or evening hours, especially during the holidays. Tour the wood trails and view the campsite decor in a delightful holiday sleigh ride (a decked out horse and carriage ride) as classic Christmas tunes play throughout the ride. There are nightly campfire sing-a-longs featuring the famous Chip N’ Dales. For extra decking halls, on Christmas Eve competition, there’s a golf cart decorating contest.

For those looking for some outdoor fun, say howdy to a pony or adult horse, or hop on for a ride, starting at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch. There are bike and canoe rentals, kayak rentals, sport centers, fishing, and even archery. The entire family will be sure to find something for each age group to enjoy, and family activities. Cap off the evening with a home-cooked meal or barbeque prepared at your RV or rental cabin, or dine out at the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue with an interactive music-and-comedy show while chowing down on southern classics.

Guests book resort cabins and RVs for up to 30 days at a time. Depending on what you’re looking for. It doesn’t matter if a family chooses one option or the other, RV rental guests and cabin guests are able to access resort amenities. There’s an RV space, or cabin rental, for families of all sizes, with different offerings catered directly to each family’s needs.