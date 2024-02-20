Disney Performer's Health Updated After Scary Fall

Update, Feb. 19, 8:20 p.m.: The health status of Anastasia Olson, the Disney on Ice skater who was seriously injured in a recent mid-performance fall, has improved. CBS News reports she is now considered in "satisfactory" condition, though she remains hospitalized.

Original Story, Feb. 12, 7:58 p.m.: A Disney On Ice skater took a hard fall. E! News reports that Anastasia Olson, who portrays Princess Belle in the beloved show, is in "serious condition" after she fell in Minneapolis. The news was confirmed by the Hennepin County Medical Center. She was hurt while performing during a standard part of her routine.

"The skater who portrayed Belle was injured while performing a lift during a pair skating part of the routine and fell," the company said in a statement to E! News. "She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Disney On Ice appreciates the well wishes from our fans as our team member recovers."

Witnesses detailed the incident to local news reporters. "This happened about 40 minutes into the show," one attendee named Beka told KARE 11 in Minneapolis. "They were doing a lift, it appeared shaky and she fell. I am beyond grateful and thankful for the remaining staff and the performers who kept going because that preserves the magic for the kids. I know that has to have been very difficult."

Founded in 1981, Disney on Ice is a touring ice production that features figure skaters in the roles of iconic Disney characters from various Disney films. Olson has worked with the production for some time. She reflected on her skating career milestone in a social media post last year. "After such an emotional weekend, I thought to myself how lucky I am to have called D20 my home for 5 years," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "The memories and relationships I made here are unforgettable and irreplaceable. I've laughed, I've cried, I've loved. And in the end, it was all so worth it."

The 31-year-old has chronicled her journey on social media, sharing some behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her performances, as well as her extensive travel. Her Instagram bio boasts: "Pro Figure Skater. Disney On Ice."