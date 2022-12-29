Disney Issues Behavior Warning to Parkgoers as Fights Increase

Disney theme parks may be the happiest place on Earth, but some parkgoers' behavior shows anything but. Apparently, there have been some fights, and both Disney World and Disneyland have issued warnings to parkgoers amid the outbreaks. The New York Post reports that there are added courtesy sections to the "Know Before You Go" section on their websites on how guests should conduct themselves at the theme parks. For California parkgoers, Disneyland's warning reads: "We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness, and compassion. To help guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland resort rules." In the property rules section, the park asks that guests show "common courtesy" to other guests and cast members (staff) by "not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others."

Similar messaging for the Florida parks have been posted. "Be the magic you want to see in the world" and to always treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. The park warns those who can't live up to the "simple wish" will be asked to leave the resort," it reads.

There have been several major brawls and nasty arguments that have broken out in both parks, some of which have gone viral. Fights have taken place at Fantasyland in Magic Kingdom, Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios, Living With The Land in EPCOT, and on the ferryboats to and from the Magic Kingdom.

Over the summer, a large fight between two families took place in front of Peter Pan's Flight just months after a woman suffered a head injury after an altercation during a fireworks show. In Disneyland, a brawl broke out during Memorial Day weekend that resulted in the removal of several guests.