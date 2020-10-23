Disney Halloween Costumes: 9 Magicial Outfits for Kids and Adults Alike

✖

Halloween is just a little more than a week away, and if you're in need of a last-minute costume, we have just the thing for you to help sprinkle a little magic in the spookiest day of the year. Whether you’re wishing to channel your inner Disney princess or superhero, a Disney costume is a perfect go-to pick for the holiday.

This year, Halloween not only falls on a Saturday, and not only on a full moon — making it even more festive — but it also happens to fall the night before the end of Daylight Saving Time, meaning you can party all night and still get an extra hour of sleep. Of course, it is important to remember to proceed with caution this Halloween due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whether you’re planning to trick-or-treat or take part in an activity the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers a more low-risk activity, such as an at-home costume party with those in your household, finding the perfect costume is a must.

A quick scroll through the below list will give you just a few ideas perfect for everyone in your family, from adults to children and even the family pet. Scroll down to see some of the most magical costumes for Halloween 2020.

(Photo: ShopDisney.com)

Let your child have the coolest costume on the block with this Elsa costume. Modeled after the beloved character from Frozen, this ensemble will have kids enjoying “strong gusts of happiness” as they belt out "Let it Go." The full ensemble features a dress, shoes, wig, jewelry, and headband, with prices for each piece ranging from $8.97 to $32.97. More information is available on the Disney Shop here.

(Photo: ShopDisney.com)

Let your little superhero assemble their best hero look for Halloween, and pay homage to the late Chadwick Boseman, with this Black Panther light-up costume. Although they may just be prowling the block for candy, this costume will have kids feeling like they are actually prowling the Kingdom of Wakanda with this authentic Marvel costume that includes the Black Panther bodysuit, featuring light-up chest rims, and face mask. Typically selling for $49.99, it is currently on sale for $29.99. View more details here.

(Photo: ShopDisney.com)

Have a little Rey of your own? Let the Force grow within them with this Rey costume inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Perfect for epic adventures across the galaxy, or just in your own backyard, this costume includes a hooded tunic, pants, attached belts, and removable wristbands with partial sleeves. Typically costing $49.95, it is on sale for $34.96 on the Disney Shop. For more information, view it here.

(Photo: ShopDisney.com)

Let your little one go to infinity and beyond with this Buzz Lightyear costume and accessories. Inspired by the Toy Story character, and perfect for both Halloween night and at-home imaginative dress up play, this costume collection will have your young Space Ranger donning the character's helmet, featuring red and green flashing lights, Buzz's full bodysuit, wings, gloves, and hat. Both the wings, which light up, and the chest plate are detachable. The helmet is currently on sale for $13.99, with the remainder of the costume costing $38.49. For further details, view it on the Disney Shop here.

(Photo: ShopDisney.com)

Just as with other retailers, the Disney Shop includes a number of inclusive costumes, like this Cinderella's Coach Wheelchair Cover that is sure to make anyone feel like a Disney princess. Modeled after the iconic coach in Cinderella, this wheelchair cover comes in six felt pieces and includes plastic piping for stability. Although it typically retails for $49.99, it is currently on sale for $39.99. For more details, view it on the Disney Shop here.

(Photo: ShopDisney.com)

Put a spell on the night by donning the ensemble of none other than Winifred Sanderson herself. Retailing for $38.99, a steep markdown from the typical $64.99 price tag, this costume for adults includes Winifred's signature green dress with gold lace-up bodice, and a green and purple satin petticoat. The costume is perfect for long-time fans of Hocus Pocus. More information is available here.

(Photo: ShopDisney.com)

Stay warm and comfortable this Halloween all while dressing up in this Chewbacca one-piece pajama for adults. With embroidered Chewbacca facial features on the hood, this one-piece also boasts a simulated leather bandolier with print features, and a simulated suede pouch, and is made of furry fleece fabric, making zipping "into the skin of everybody's favorite 'furball'" as comfortable as ever. The fact that this doubles as a costume and pajamas, making the possibility of dreaming of a galaxy far, far away, makes the deal even sweeter, as it sells for just $30. More details are available on the Disney Shop here.

(Photo: ShopDisney.com)

Show off just how incredible your family is by dressing up as the Incredibles. This family costume collection will have everyone in the family feeling powerful as they channel their inner Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack. Sure to bring "action, adventure, and fun to all the heroes in your house," the costumes in this collection vary in price from $22.49 to $34.99 apiece. The collection also includes a nod to the fan-favorite Edna Mode, as well as an "Incredimobile" wheelchair cover. For more details on all pieces in this family costume collection, view more information on the Disney Shop.

(Photo: ShopDisney.com)

Let every member of the family get in on the Halloween fun, and make your furry best friend impossibly cuter, with this The Child, or Baby Yoda, pet costume. Modeled after the beloved The Mandalorian character that took the Internet by storm, your pooch will be looking as cute as ever as he or she dons the robe. The costume, targeted for canine companions, also features a faux fur collar and a self-stick fabric fastener, making it easy to get on and off. Have your very own Baby Yoda for just $26.99. More information is available on the Disney Shop here.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Prices and promotions listed on click-through links are subjected to change by the retailer. The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice.