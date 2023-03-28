Disney Dreamers Academy Students Detail Why They Applied to Program and Future Plans (Exclusive)

The 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy (DDA) provided 100 high scholars students from across the country with a life-changing four-day immersive career and leadership experience. Selected students participated in career sessions that taught valuable life tools, leadership skills, effective communication techniques, and networking strategies. They also attended in-depth workshops within their specific dreams and disciplines offered in the fields of business, entertainment, and sciences, and even career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company. While there, celebrity mentors, such as the 2023 ambassador Halle Bailey, gave them words of wisdom on how to keep their inner magic shining as they remain steadfast in their pursuits. But it was their interactions with one another that left a lasting impact.

While there, PopCulture.com spoke with three of the dreamers: 16-year-old Charlotte, NC native ZaNia Stinson; 16-year-old Chicago, IL native Nyla Bishop, and 18-year-old Orlando, FL native Noah Spinelli. They dished on their journey to DDA, their favorite parts of the program, what their specific dreams are, and how they feel DDA will propel them forward.

PC: How did you first hear about the Disney Dreamers Academy?

ZS: My sister, she did it when she was in 10th grade, so my mother and I decided to do it too, just to follow in her footsteps a little bit and also to show other people what I have done.

NB: Through my mom. She told me about it. At first, I was hesitant. I was like, "I don't really think I want to do it," and then she was just telling me the benefits of it. I was sold after learning it was four days, everything's free, and you just have to be there and consume the information that's being told. So eventually, I just caved in and answered the essay questions.

NS: My guidance council told my mom, and my mom told me about it. My mom kind of pushed it on me. I'm not a big essay fan. So she kind of made me write it, and her and my aunt helped me edit a bit. But for the most part, the essays were fine. They were easier than some of the other essays that I've had to write, that's for sure.

PC: Outside of your family's influence, what else made you want to participate in Disney Dreamers Academy?

ZS: I would say I've been following Disney Dreamers for a while. So to see all the interesting things that people have done and to see all the cool things that you can learn, I really wanted to participate in it to learn.

PC: Were you nervous when you first got here, or were you more excited?

ZS: I would say I was nervous because I didn't really know what to expect, and I didn't really know what was really going to happen. I looked at the itinerary, but I was still really confused.

And at first, looking at the itinerary, I was overwhelmed because we were doing so much. But now, since the first day's over, I get more excited.

NB: I think the first day, it was more of an excited feeling, yet nervous because there's going to be pictures, and I'm usually not a picture person, but I had to get used to it. But now I'm more just chill and nonchalant.

NS: I've been excited for pretty much everything.

PC: How has it been meeting and mingling with all the other dreamers, and what has it been like seeing people who are like-minded like you, who are your age, and they all have these big dreams, and you guys are sharing all of your experiences together?

ZS: I would say it's been an amazing experience to talk to the other dreamers to see what they want to do also, because at school, not really a lot of people want to do big things or anything. So to come here and to see how many people are just like me and want to help the world and help their community just makes me really, really excited and happy.

NB: It's great to see a bunch of other people that have a strong passion for what they want to do. So it's really motivating.

NS: It's great meeting all sorts of people. They're just nice people, and I like talking to them.

PC: What's been the biggest surprise since being here so far?

ZS: I really want to meet Halle Bailey because she's just so nice I took a group picture with her, and she's the nicest person ever. And I just want to see where she got this big platform and everything, because I remember when Halle was not that famous, and I just want to connect with her and ask how she became who she is.

And I would say the biggest surprise would be how much me and other dreamers have in common because I just thought I was just going into a big group of people that were really different. But we all have a lot in common, and that really surprised me. And it made it easier for me to connect with a lot of the different dreamers.

NB: Halle Bailey. I got like, say hi, and she said hi back. But I took a group picture with her. I was on her Instagram story. Also, I would have to say the little dessert party that we had at Magic Kingdom because I've been there before. But I've never knew that you can do that. So we had front-row seats for the firework show. That was great.

NS: I suppose Hallie Bailey, just walking in.

PC: What's your dream?

ZS: My dream is to become a dermatologist and continue to help my community with my nonprofit. I think the Disney Dreamers Academy would help me be able to go other places other than Charlotte, because I've talked to some of the crew members, the cast, and everything. And keeping in contact with them, I think it'll be able to make me go and spread my organization out to other places.

NB: I want to be a filmmaker. I think I want to make more of dramatic narratives. I love documentaries. I love to tell people's stories and I think DDA can help and there's potential to work here at Disney. I think I'd be interested in making a documentary to showcase more of the behind-the-scenes of the people who put it all together here. Specifically, I would love to do one of how the cast members get ready for the shows that they do every night. That'd be fun.

NS: Since I'm a big animal guy, I'm probably going to hit the Animal Kingdom theme park to see behind-the-scenes animal exhibits. So I probably get to work with them, and I'm also excited to see the animals there as well. My dream is to become a zookeeper or an animal educator, teaching the public about animals and showing them, kind of like what Jack Hanna did on Letterman.