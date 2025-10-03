Disney Creatives Want to Bring a Real-Life Mickey Mouse Clubhouse to Theme Parks

Disney fanatics may soon see Mickey Mouse Clubhouse at theme parks. Recently, creatives noted it’s their wish to bring a real-life experience to the parks for guests to enjoy.

The conversation came when discussing Mickey Mouse’s centennial birthday. The beloved character will turn 100 in 2028.

In an interview with Animation Scoop, Jackson Murphy, Rob LaDuca, and Kim Duran also spoke about Disney Jr.’s new series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, which premiered over the summer, and on Disney+. LaDuca is an award winning executive producer on the show. Duran serves as co-producer and story editor.

“We are three years away from Mickey turning 100: 2028. I’m sure the Mouse House has some big secret plans. What would you love to see happen in Mickey’s 100th birthday year?” Murphy asked.

LaDuca was the first to make the suggestion. “Can Mickey get any bigger? I would love to see a Clubhouse ride at the theme park. Something that has to do with “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” for the little ones who come and have seen the show so many times,” he asked.”

Duran agreed. “Yeah, a life-size Clubhouse that you could actually go in and go up to the new Laughing Loft and use the Wacky Tube. I’m on board,” she added.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse originally premiered in 2006 on the Disney Channel’s preschool block, Playhouse Disney, which eventually became known as Disney Junior. It aired for 125 episodes, making it the longest-running original series to air on the timeslot. The series was well received by critics.

After the show ended in 2016, Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (formerly Mickey Mouse Roadster Racers), premiered the following year. Mickey Mouse Funhouse came next.

The animated series featured some iconic Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Toodles throughout its run.