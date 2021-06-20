Dippin' Dots CEO Accused Revenge Porn, Blackmail

✖

Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer is under fire for allegations of distributing "revenge porn" images of his ex-girlfriend. According to a report by TMZ, Amanda Brown is suing Fischer for sending nude photos of her to numerous people after they broke up. Fischer contends that she is trying to extort him.

Brown and Fischer dated from 2019 to 2020, but Brown now claims that their relationship was tumultuous throughout that time due to Fischer's "dangerous tendency to abuse alcohol." Her lawsuit claims that Fischer demanded private, sexually explicit images from her and threatened to cut off her "continued financial support" if she did not send them. After they broke up, she said he sent those images to numerous people, including Brown's own mother. She claims that he "attempted to blackmail [her] to behave in certain manners."

Reporters familiar with the lawsuit believe that Brown and Fischer were fighting over the division of some property after their breakup, including a dog and one of their cars. The lawsuit includes some messages where Fischer lashed out at Brown and bragged about distributing her images.

"F— you. I'm going to do whatever I can to hurt you, watch what I'm about to do," he wrote at one point. "I just sent your nudes out to everyone... I'm going to make sure any sex pics, bad pics are sent to your employer... then I'll sue you for [the dog]... do you want to see what war is like... I'm about to show you."

Brown claims that Fischer's consistent threat was to post her images publicly on the website PornHub. She said that he made this threat again in a message to her mother, reading: "I'm sending this out tomorrow. Then I'm going to file a petition for [the dog]. I asked for a peaceful exit. I said I had a girlfriend and wanted to move on peacefully. I can hurt so much more. Watch."

Brown also alleges that Fischer was physically violent towards her at times and that he has used revenge porn threats "to gain things of value" from previous girlfriends as well. If he is found guilty, he could serve time in prison, as the laws against these kinds of schemes are very clear in Oklahoma.

Fischer's legal team issued a statement saying: "This inflammatory lawsuit brought forth by Ms. Brown is nothing more than an attempt to extort Mr. Fischer after he ended their relationship. It is unfortunate that she has stooped to the level of attacking my client through an outlandish lawsuit, covering up her illegal actions. Mr. Fischer is disappointed this has become a legal matter despite his efforts to bring about a respectful resolution. He is ready to put the matter behind him and move forward."