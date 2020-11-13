Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Reportedly Strolling Around Florida Golf Course in Viral Video Has Social Media Baffled

Giant alligators may not be an uncommon site in the marshy state of Florida, but one gigantic beast strolling the grounds of the Valencia Golf & Country Club in Naples is catching all of the attention on social media. Drawing comparisons to a dinosaur, with some doubting the validity of it due to its massive size, the enormous gator was spotted on Wednesday, with photos and videos of the animal quickly making their way to social media.

Among the first to draw attention to the best was WINK News meteorologist Matt Devitt, who took to Twitter to share some truly impressive and jaw-dropping images of the creature. In the photos, the animal can be seen standing several inches off the ground as it takes a leisurely walk on the green. Devitt confirmed, "yep, this monster is real."

HUGE FLORIDA GATOR! 🐊👀 Yep, this monster is real. Caught on camera during Hurricane #Eta in Naples. Credit: Jeff Jones @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/LGn0Hb19Rd — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) November 12, 2020

As one social media user pointed out, the gnarly beast may in fact be a crocodile rather than an alligator. That Twitter user, responding to Devitt’s post, pointed out that "crocs can get much bigger than gators and have a pointy snout. Gators have a rounded snout." The user also noted that the Florida Everglades are a very unique place, as it is "the only habitat in the world where you can find both crocs and gators."

Regardless of its exact identity, the monster prowling the grounds of the golf course became a topic of major conversation on Twitter. As social media users laid their eyes on the enormous reptile, they couldn't help but comment, many expressing their fear while others could do little more than react in shock. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.