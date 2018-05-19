Did Meghan Markle Drop the F-Bomb During Royal Wedding Procession?

The Royal Wedding between American actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took place at St. George’s Windsor Chapel on Saturday, leaving Twitter users buzzing for hours over the romantic event.

However, some of the more eagle-eyed users spotted something that might make the new royal couple blush.

Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, was spotted on camera just as the royal procession made its way past the gates of Windsor Castle. It appears she blurted out “Oh f—!” and covered her mouth after the two were out of sight from the thousands in attendance.

While Markle dropping the f-bomb isn’t a 100 percent certainty, Twitter users were positive that’s what they saw.

Meghan says “Oh fuck!” as carriage enters private section of Long Walk. What a farce! #RoyalWedding — Darren Trueman (@daztrue) May 19, 2018

I swear I just saw Meghan say ‘fuck’ in the back of the carriage as she went through those gates lol — Mrs B (@JaffaCake_87) May 19, 2018

TURNED THE ROYAL WEDDING ON JUST IN TIME TO SEE MEGHAN DEFINITELY SAY ‘FUCK’ ABSOLUTE SCENES — Hannah Louise (@hannahlouisef) May 19, 2018

Saturday’s event began at 9:30 a.m. with guests arriving at Windsor Castle, including the 1,200 members of the public who were invited to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. The Royal Family arrived around 11:30 a.m., with Harry’s niece and nephew Princess Charlotte and Prince George serving as one of the bridesmaids and page boys (all of whom were children).

Following the hour-long ceremony the couple had a lunch reception in the castle hosted by Queen Elizabeth herself. Harry reportedly gave a heartfelt speech to those in attendance.

“It was very off-the-cuff, which was lovely,” a guest told PEOPLE of Prince Harry‘s speech. “He promised that all the Americans wouldn’t steal the swords and said, ‘Please, when you leave, be quiet as you don’t want to wake the neighbors,’ which was quite fun.”

The two then reappeared as they headed towards the evening reception, with Markle now in her second dress of the day. According to a palace official, the two will break tradition by having her give a speech during the reception.