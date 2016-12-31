Diane Kruger Flaunts Bikini Body While on Vacation

A video posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:48pm PST

Diane Kruger has a perfect bikini body and she’s not afraid to flaunt it.

The actress stepped out while on vacation to show over her fedora and itty bitty black bikini.

According to ET, the star has been enjoying life single since she and Joshua Jackson broke up over the summer. “Things have changed a little bit since the last time I was single,” The Affair star said.

“I mean, everything’s in your phone now. There’s no more talking to people anymore. You talk to somebody and they’re like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, we don’t do that anymore.’”

