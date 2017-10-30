Go Inside the Most Expensive Home in Destin With Sparkling Home Tour

Florida has no shortage of beautiful homes, and this property in Destin is no exception.

The most expensive home in the city, the $8.8 million mansion boasts 9 bedrooms and 11 baths across 9,000 square feet. The 1.20-acre property also features stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico, sleek and modern construction and floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the scenery, I Love Destin Florida shares.

Dubbed Destin Jewel, the newly constructed beachfront home was designed to rival a luxury resort and features a minimalist design with aqua accents. A smart home, the property is controlled by a Control4 Whole Home Automation system, which allows guests to control lighting, temperature, music and more with the touch of a button.

Inside, the sleek white space is the picture of modernity, with white furniture, decorative lighting fixtures and a wood and glass free-form staircase accenting the home’s clean lines. Residents also have the option to use the elevator to get to any of the home’s multiple levels.

Five Star Properties shares that the home, which was designed so that no neighboring buildings are visible, is being rented out for vacations, retreats, weddings and more. The property can accommodate up to 34 guests and includes 5,000 square feet of outdoor entertaining space that features a beachside infinity pool, two swim-up bars, a 12-person hot tub, a fire pit, three outdoor televisions, a volleyball court and a 9-hole putt-putt course.

Photo Credit: Five Star Properties