‘DWTS’ Athlete Derek Fisher Gets Engaged to Gloria Govan

Derek Fisher is off the market. The retired Los Angeles Lakers five-time champion and former New York Knicks coach proposed to his girlfriend, Gloria Govan — and she said yes.

TMZ Sports reports that Fisher, 43, got down on one knee during a small family gathering at their L.A. home earlier this month on April 7. Surrounding them were their kids and Govan’s nephew.

The Dancing With the Stars alum planned the big day, having Govan’s friends take her out during the day on April 7 so that he could decorate the house with romantic touches like candles and flower petals.

In a photo published by TMZ Sports, their kids smile in the background as the newly engaged couple shares a kiss — with Govan flashing the new rock on her left ring finger.

The two have been dating since 2015. Fisher was previously married to Candace Fisher from 2005 to 2015, with whom he shares twins Tatum and Drew. He’s also dad to Marshall and Chloe from a previous relationship. Govan was married to Matt Barnes, Fisher’s former teammate, for two years, with whom she shares twin boys Carter and Isaiah Barnes.

Last summer, Fisher was charged with a DUI stemming from a June car crash. He pleaded no contest in August after he reportedly flipped his 2015 Cadiallac into a concrete curb and guardrail on the 101 Freeway in California just after 3 a.m. on June 5.

Govan was in the car with Fisher; both walked away unharmed, but Fisher was arrested on suspicion of DUI after being issued a sobriety test.

Following the incident, the remorseful couple said they were “beyond grateful that we are both OK and no one else was involved.”

He was given informal probation, a fine, 10 days of community service and an education class, PEOPLE reports.

Fisher was reportedly “deeply regretful” and wanted “to take full responsibility for his actions,” according to a source close to the former NBA star.

The insider said he wanted to set a better example for his kids.

“He is such a responsible father,” says the source. “He wants to set a better example for his children and move forward both personally and professionally.”

Fisher was an NBA favorite for two decades, predominantly with the Lakers. After his retirement, he was hired as the Knicks’ head coach in June 2014. He was fired from the gig by former coach Phil Jackson in February 2016.

Fisher competed on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars with pro dancer Sharna Burgess. They were eliminated third in the competition, only after Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran and singer Debbie Gibson, surprising many fans with an earlier than anticipated exit. Hamilton star Jordan Fisher went on to win the Mirrorball trophy with pro dancer Lindsay Arnold.