Debbie Reynolds Reportedly Suffered Stroke One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher’s Death

Debbie Reynolds has reportedly suffered a stroke and has been rushed to the hospital, PEOPLE reports.

Reynolds, 84, was with her son Todd at his home in Beverly Hills on Wednesday when someone called 911, TMZ reports.

This tragic news comes one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher‘s death at the age of 60.

In the wake of Fisher’s death, Reynolds released a statement thanking fans, friends and family for the overwhelming outpouring of support and tribute, saying, “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”

After the news broke of Reynolds’ hospitalization, William Shatner took to Twitter to express his condolences and well wishes for the family.

I heard about Debbie Reynolds. Let’s pray that it’s nothing serious. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 28, 2016

We’re with you, Shatner. Here’s praying it’s nothing serious.