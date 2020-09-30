Trump and Biden's First Debate: Democrats Weigh In
The long-awaited first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, finally came to the forefront on Tuesday evening. The event placed heavy emphasis on many of the highly-anticipated topics that included the coronavirus response, the social unrest that has plagued the country for much of 2020 and the handling of the Supreme Court. The debate was held in front of approximately 70 people in a socially distant environment at the Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
Heading into the affair, much emphasis was placed on how Biden, who released his 2019 tax returns prior to the event, would handle Trump on a debate floor. After seeing how he was able to counter Trump's claims and attacks, many Democrats shared their praise for the former Vice President's resiliency. Trump made much ado leading into the debate about Biden being unfit for the job and that if he were to have a decent showing, it would likely be because he took a performance-enhancing drug. Democrats appreciated the way Biden kept his poise amid Trump's finger-pointing and felt he never looked overmatched as some believed he may have been ahead of the debate.
Here are some of the most notable reactions to Biden's showing during the first presidential debate.
🇺🇸Joe Biden is the only candidate on stage tonight who is presidential.
Enough.#BidenHarris2020 #Debates2020 #Vote pic.twitter.com/dvXWE6YiTD— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) September 30, 2020
My esteemed colleague @jonkarl nails it: “The debate was a total mess. It was a mess of interruptions, petty insults.”— John R Parkinson (@jparkABC) September 30, 2020
What a mess. There was no winner, certainly not the United States. And that makes Biden the winner. He's the frontrunner. It's Trump who needed the win, and I think most anyone would agree, as Chris Wallace said, that the president was largely responsible for the debate.— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) September 30, 2020
Who won the debate tonight? The Proud Boys.
Disgusted.— Rick Tyler-Still Right (@rickwtyler) September 30, 2020
Any pundit who normalizes tonight’s debate and focuses on fact checking should be permanently blacklisted. It was an assault on the United States.
Donald J. Trump must be removed from office now.— Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) September 30, 2020
So I’m gonna vote for the guy who didn’t tell white supremacists to stand by, who didn’t attack a man’s son for dealing w addiction and who believes in climate science. #BidenHarris2020— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) September 30, 2020
Thank you @JoeBiden for being a steady, sane presence in the face of a screaming psychopath. And also for telling him to stop yapping. #BidenHarris2020— Anna Hopkins (@AnnaBananaHops) September 30, 2020