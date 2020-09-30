Trump and Biden's First Debate: Democrats Weigh In

The long-awaited first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, finally came to the forefront on Tuesday evening. The event placed heavy emphasis on many of the highly-anticipated topics that included the coronavirus response, the social unrest that has plagued the country for much of 2020 and the handling of the Supreme Court. The debate was held in front of approximately 70 people in a socially distant environment at the Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

Heading into the affair, much emphasis was placed on how Biden, who released his 2019 tax returns prior to the event, would handle Trump on a debate floor. After seeing how he was able to counter Trump's claims and attacks, many Democrats shared their praise for the former Vice President's resiliency. Trump made much ado leading into the debate about Biden being unfit for the job and that if he were to have a decent showing, it would likely be because he took a performance-enhancing drug. Democrats appreciated the way Biden kept his poise amid Trump's finger-pointing and felt he never looked overmatched as some believed he may have been ahead of the debate.

Here are some of the most notable reactions to Biden's showing during the first presidential debate.