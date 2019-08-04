Dayton Ohio Shooting Suspect Reportedly Identified as Connor Betts

The suspect in the Dayton, Ohio shooting has been identified as Connor Betts, according to a report by CBS News. The 24-year-old was killed by police on the scene after murdering nine people and injuring 27 others in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Betts is believed to be responsible to for the second mass shooting in quick succession this weekend. Less than 24 hours after the massacre in El Paso, Texas, he opened fire on a bar in Dayton’s Oregon district. Police responded to the scene and killed Betts on the scene, bringing the attack to an end.



Law enforcement sources gave Betts identification to CBS News, although it has not been officially announced yet. In the Dayton Police Department’s last press conference, Lt. Col. Matt Carper told reporters that the suspect was shot to death by police who responded to the shooting.

Betts hails from nearby Bellbrook, Ohio. The source said that police were searching his home on Sunday morning, not long after the shooting itself. Police believe Betts acted alone, but his motive has not been identified yet.

The shooter wore body armor during his attack, making it that much harder for police. However, the Dayton police Twitter account noted that they “put an end to [the shooting] quickly,” in spite of the long list of casualties.

“If they hadn’t got to the shooter within a minute, hundreds could be dead now,” Mayor Nan Whaley agreed in a press conference, noting the busy downtown area and the temperate summer night. “The quickness of Dayton police saved literally hundreds of lives.”

Betts’ weapon was described as “a very large gun,” but the exact make and model has not been identified yet. Mayor Whaley described it as a “high-powered rifle” with .223 high-capacity magazines, of which he had many.

Ohio has no laws against assault weapons in general, although it does have a more strict definition of the banned “automatic firearms” than some other states. Semi-automatic weapons that can fire more than 31 cartridges without reloading are prohibited, unless they fire .22 caliber rounds.

The shooter attacked the Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton, on a night when police said “thousands of people” were likely out for the night. The shooting began at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, marking the 250th mass shooting in the U.S. this year, and the second in twelve hours.

“Why does Dayton have to be the 250th mass shooting this year?” Mayor Whaley wondered.