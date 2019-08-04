Trending

Dayton, Ohio Shooting: Former Devil Wears Prada Drummer Daniel Williams Among Survivors, Details What Happened

Daniel Williams, the former drummer for rock band The Devil Wears Prada, was among those who survived the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday morning. After the shooting occurred, Williams took to Twitter to reveal that he and photographer Hannah Ray were at the bar Ned Peppers at the time of the shooting. The bar is located in the city’s Oregon District, which police have declared as the official site of the incident, which left nine people dead (not counting the shooter, who was killed by police) and at least 26 injured.

Williams and Ray were on the bar’s back patio when the shooting began. They assumed the shooting was outdoors, so they went back inside to find cover. However, everyone inside the bar was rushing out of the back. The pair believed the shooting was inside the bar, but they later learned it was happening in front of the establishment.

The pair, who were clearly shaken by the ordeal, described a chaotic scene, with people being trampled and knocking down a gate to get clear of the scene.

Ray also shared appreciation those who have asked about her well-being, writing, “Thank you to everyone who has checked in. Love you.”

Williams also took the opportunity to voice his support for gun control legislation, saying “thoughts and prayers don’t do s—.”

The shooter has reportedly been identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts from Bellbrook, Ohio, as sources told CBS News. No other information on the shooting is available as of press time.

