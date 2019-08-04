Dayton, Ohio Shooting: Former Devil Wears Prada Drummer Daniel Williams Among Survivors, Details What Happened

Daniel Williams, the former drummer for rock band The Devil Wears Prada, was among those who survived the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday morning. After the shooting occurred, Williams took to Twitter to reveal that he and photographer Hannah Ray were at the bar Ned Peppers at the time of the shooting. The bar is located in the city’s Oregon District, which police have declared as the official site of the incident, which left nine people dead (not counting the shooter, who was killed by police) and at least 26 injured.

There was an active shooter in the bar i was in tonight. I am told that he had an AR15. @HannahRayNinja and I are ok. I am so incredibly heartbroken for those affected by this. I have never been so scared in my life. — Daniel Williams (@xcadaverx) August 4, 2019

I was in Ned Peppers. I’m still not sure exactly what happened. People were piling on top of each other to get out. It’s all a blur. Fucking awful. — Daniel Williams (@xcadaverx) August 4, 2019

Update: it was apparently in front of the bar we were in, not inside. Either way, the scene was chaos. Folks pushed down a semi-permanent gate to climb out of the back of the bar. I’m just glad we made it home safe. Thanks for all the kind words. https://t.co/I88NXYaCZK — Daniel Williams (@xcadaverx) August 4, 2019

Williams and Ray were on the bar’s back patio when the shooting began. They assumed the shooting was outdoors, so they went back inside to find cover. However, everyone inside the bar was rushing out of the back. The pair believed the shooting was inside the bar, but they later learned it was happening in front of the establishment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pair, who were clearly shaken by the ordeal, described a chaotic scene, with people being trampled and knocking down a gate to get clear of the scene.

We heard gunshots while on the patio.. ran indoors only to be shoved back out because the shots were coming from inside the bar. We ran for our lives and hopped a fence trampling multiple people in the process/hid anywhere we could https://t.co/pm7Q00DfbR — Hannuh (@HannahRayNinja) August 4, 2019

Don’t be fucking stupid. My bf was one of the people under said fence as we all attempted to hop over it. Obviously wasn’t intentional. Half the replies to this are making me so sick https://t.co/VUmHeXcac1 — Hannuh (@HannahRayNinja) August 4, 2019

There are no fucking words for this feeling. It is absolutely disgusting. My heart is in pieces for anyone inside the bar who was worsely affected by this — Hannuh (@HannahRayNinja) August 4, 2019

Ray also shared appreciation those who have asked about her well-being, writing, “Thank you to everyone who has checked in. Love you.”

Williams also took the opportunity to voice his support for gun control legislation, saying “thoughts and prayers don’t do s—.”

I hope this isn’t directed at me, because thoughts and prayers don’t do shit. Gun control is needed. 251 mass shootings in 2019 is fucking despicable. https://t.co/85V7GjHWGv — Daniel Williams (@xcadaverx) August 4, 2019

The shooter has reportedly been identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts from Bellbrook, Ohio, as sources told CBS News. No other information on the shooting is available as of press time.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage