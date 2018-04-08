David Crobsy Blasted for Cheering Fatal Trump Tower Fire

David Crosby was criticized for sending a tasteless tweet during the fire at Trump Tower in New York City on Saturday.

@thedavidcrosby I saved the tweet you deleted about Trump Tower being on fire. Nice that you are happy when people are hurt. pic.twitter.com/YNPRf2Luwn — NYC EMS Watch (@NYCEMSwatch) April 7, 2018

“[O]h boy ……burn baby burn,” the 76-year-old folk-rock singer wrote. Crosby quickly deleted the tweet, but screenshots of it circulated on Twitter.

Crosby, who frequently criticizes President Donald Trump on Twitter, did not specifically mention the fire. However, The New York Post notes that a Twitter follower asked him if he was talking about the fire. “Yes Jeffrey,” he replied.

On Saturday, art dealer Todd Brassner, 67, was killed in a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower. Six firefighters were injured.

After Crosby sent out the tweet, people criticized the “Deja Vu” singer-songwriter for his comments.

“I saved the tweet you deleted about Trump Tower being on fire. Nice that you are happy when people are hurt,” @NYCEMSwatch wrote.

“A relic from the “peace & love” generation weighed in on the Trump Tower fire predictably, albeit temporarily,” @ThePowersThatBe wrote, adding #TeachYourChildrenWell, a reference to the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song.

A relic from the “peace & love” generation weighed in on the Trump Tower fire predictably, albeit temporarily. #TeachYourChildrenWell https://t.co/cIpdJACD8s — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 7, 2018

“No excuses for cheering on death and destruction. David Crosby is senile or smoked too much dope in his lifetime. What’s wrong with these people?” another person wrote.

No excuses for cheering on death and destruction. David Crosby is senile or smoked too much dope in his lifetime. What’s wrong with these people? https://t.co/iDX5xhazJx — Rebecca Anne Black (@RebeccaAnneBla2) April 8, 2018

Another person said she will boycott Crosby’s upcoming tour, tweeting, “Read David Crosby’s quote on the fire at Trump Tower. Crosby has a tour coming up. Boycotting.”

Read David Crosby’s quote on the fire at Trump Tower. Crosby has a tour coming up. Boycotting. — Carolyn Ricker (@ricker_carolyn) April 8, 2018

Crosby has not apologized on Twitter yet. On Sunday, he replied to a fan who asked if he planned to release a new live album. One person replied, “Will it be called ‘I hoped a building would continue to burn while a person was dying and firefighters were hurt?’”

Will it be called “I hoped a building would continue to burn while a person was dying and firefighters were hurt”? #LiberalThinking — Crown-And-Seven Guy (@K_Luv64) April 8, 2018

According to CNN, the fire happened at the 50th floor of Trump Trower, and was ruled under control at around 9 p.m. ET Saturday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but later died, according to a FDNY spokeswoman. Six firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said Brassner’s apartment did not have a sprinkler system. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the upper floors for residents do not have sprinklers, reports USA Today.

After the news broke, Trump tweeted, “Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!”

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

“Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower,” Eric Trump tweeted. “The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!”

Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 7, 2018

Nigro said there were no Trump family members in the building at the time of the fire.

