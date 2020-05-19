Dave Bautista Calls Donald Trump a Clown Over Hydroxychloroquine Use

✖

President Donald Trump's claims on Monday that he's been taking hydroxychloroquine as a daily medication has already generated widespread response online. Now, wrestler and actor Dave Bautista has entered the discourse as well. Bautista quote-tweeted an article from the BCC about Trump's comments, and though he used an emoji to do so, he wrote that the president "is a clown."

"We apologize for our [Fake President]," Bautista continued. "He doesn't represent most Americans (proof in [the] Popular vote of 2016), but through gerrymandering and Russian interference in our election (he refuses to condemn) he weaseled his autocratic fat ass into the White House." This marks the second time in as many months that Bautista has accused Trump "fake." The first was back in April when he quote-tweeted the president's complaints about "fake news."

Cuz @realDonaldTrump is a 🤡! We apologize for our #FakePresident .He doesnt represent most Americans(proof in Popular vote of 2016)but through gerrymandering and Russian interference in our election(he refuses to condemn)he weaseled his autocratic fat ass into the White House. https://t.co/Sh082c8p1m — Super Duper Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) May 19, 2020

In March, Bautista also fired off a series of tweets deriding Trump and his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Among them, he retweeted an ad for Joe Biden's candidacy, despite clarifying he was a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has since withdrawn from the race. He also referred to the president as "Biff," a reference to Biff Tannen, the villain in the Back to the Future franchise.

Bautista's latest comment comes after Trump has, once again, spoke about the benefits of hydroxychloroquine despite the fact that health officials repeatedly assert that it hasn't been proven effective. Not to mention that misuse of the drug can cause some pretty drastic side effects — up to and including death.

Just hours after Trump's remarks on Monday, Physician to the President Sean T. Conley issued a letter addressing the president's alleged medication. While Conley admitted there was some inconclusive research on the topic, he wrote that they've "concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risk."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of Trump's own coronavirus task force, testified before the Senate on May 12 refuting the drug's effectiveness. The WHO has also warned on its website that the "misuse" of hydroxychloroquine can "cause serious side effects and illness and even lead to death."