Dave Bautista Fires off Heated Tweets About Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Dave Bautista is one of the film industry’s major blockbuster stars at the moment, and he is using his status to speak out about what he likes and doesn’t like in the political realm. The former WWE Superstar, who wrestled under the ring name Batista, is now an in-demand actor, appearing in numerous high-profile films, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War, Blade Runner 2049 and Stuber. He’s also set to appear in the upcoming family film My Spy, which is slated for an April 17 release that will more than likely be moved on the release calendar due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While that fact might be bugging Bautista a bit, he seems much more concerned about how President Donald Trump is guiding the U.S. through the crisis.

Through a series of tweets sent over the past few weeks, Bautista has made his feelings towards the POTUS clear and even thrown his support behind one of his political rivals, Bernie Sanders. He’s praised Sanders for his recent speeches and actions, all while putting down Trump. He also took aim at some of Trump’s recent decisions when it comes to supporting certain states as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though it may not make all of his fans happy, Bautista is speaking his mind. Scroll through to see Bautista’s latest politically charged remarks.

For the record I’m a @SenSanders supporter but this message is too important not to rt. https://t.co/7zq1IbBUQm — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) March 26, 2020

One of his first remarks was a seconding of Joe BIden’s remark against Trump. In the original message, Biden calls out Trumps’ “lies, excuses and scapegoats” surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’ve all had too much of Biff’s shit! Except the brain dead morons who continue to support him without a logical thought in their minds of why they actually support him. Anyway… don’t get me started on President Dumb-Dumb. 🙄 https://t.co/5ZmwQEMjjd — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) March 26, 2020

This remark, in which Bautista refers to the POTUS as “President Dumb-Dumb,” was a reply to Twitter user referencing Back to the Future and writing, “Bernie is Marty Mcfly who’s had way too much of Biff’s s—.”

Thanks Mike! We’ll get through this together 💪🏼 https://t.co/GaldMi1GEE — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) March 27, 2020

Former Tampa, Florida, city council member Mike Suarez was one of those in agreement with the future WWE Hall of Famer.



Hey President Dumb-Dumb @realDonaldTrump you’re such a piece of 💩 https://t.co/AxDiddFP2y — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) March 27, 2020

In this message, which quote-tweeted a C-SPAN clip of Trump tell governors to be more appreciative of him, Bautista called Trump a few more names.

Just to clarify @realDonaldTrump .. the Gov of Washington is asking the fed govt for help but you wont return his calls because he’s unappreciative of your efforts?So basically fuck every American citizen in Washington because the Gov. hurt your feelings? #WartimePresident #GTFOH — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) March 28, 2020

The Spectre and Hotel Artemis actor soon doubled down on his distaste for Trump’s handling of states’ coronavirus issues. He zeroed in on Trump’s back-and-forth with Jay Inslee, Washington’s governor.

P.S. President Dumb-Dumb can you stop being a misogynist asshole for one goddamn minute. You’re such a disgrace @realDonaldTrump … how the fuck are you our president?!!! 🖕🏼 https://t.co/AxDiddFP2y — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) March 28, 2020

Bautista next sent a expletive-filled tweet to Trump, branding him as a “misogynist assh—.”

Trump has not replied to the WWE alum’s messages as of press time.

Bautista will next be seen in My Spy, Zack Snyder’s Netflix movie Army of the Dead, and the upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. His is also set to reprise his role of Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which has not started production. He will also be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame some time this year.