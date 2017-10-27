Dash Cam Footage Shows Police Officer Intentionally Driving Through Ex-Wife’s Home

Footage of a Florida police officer intentionally plowing his police SUV through the home of his ex-wife was released this week.

ABC News reports Officer Timothy Taylor was backing out the vehicle from the driveway of his ex-wife’s home, when he decided to accelerate full force into the front door of the house.

After the incident took place, Taylor resigned from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department.

In the footage that has gone viral of the officer’s intentional crash, Taylor was quite troubled before the incident took place, reporting to his department that he had taken Xanax and was unable to drive.

While it is unclear whether the room in the footage is his ex-wife, police told ABC News affiliate WEAR-TV that he had “stabbed” himself before the crash in an attempt to kill himself because of marital problems.

Taylor pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge and two counts of criminal mischief relating to the crash. He has received two years of probation and will pay restitution for more than $10,000 in damage to the police vehicle and $45,000 in damage to the house.